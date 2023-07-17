Titans' DeAndre Hopkins Deletes Tweet Telling Experts to 'Be Mad at Your Management'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Despite numerous rumors of DeAndre Hopkins to the New England Patriots, the five-time pro bowler opted to sign with the Tennessee Titans instead.

This caused frustration for Patriots fans, but the wide receiver seemed to have some advice for the spurned supporters. He sent out a since-deleted tweet saying that that "sports experts and analysts" should "be mad at your management, not me" and then spoke about enjoying having haters.

Hopkins signed a two-year, $26 million deal that can go up to $32 million with incentives. It appears that this price was deemed unmatchable by New England.

This is the root of the issue, and the Patriots and Bill Belichick's are on track to be among the lowest spending teams over the next several seasons.

That doesn't mean that New England is unwilling to spend in free agency, especially given contracts dished out to Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Kendrick Bourne and Matt Judon in recent seasons, but it does indicate that New England didn't think Hopkins was worth the money he received.

For a team that had significant issues in its receiving core in 2022, that may not be a reasonable belief. Hopkins only played nine games in 2022 but would have been second on the team in receiving yards. Additionally, New England said goodbye to top statistical receiver Jakobi Meyers in free agency, so he would immediately slot into the top receiver role in Foxboro.

Instead, Hopkins will become the top option for the Titans while New England will look at JuJu Smith-Schuster as the top pick up and hope that 2022 second-round pick Tyquan Thornton can take the next step.