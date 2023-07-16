X

NFL

    DeAndre Hopkins' Reported Titans Contract Has Patriots Fans Fuming

    Francisco RosaJuly 16, 2023

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 12: Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Patriots defeated the Cardinals 27-13. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    The final domino in this year's free agent wide receiver market finally fell.

    Unfortunately for Patriots' fans, it didn't fall their way.

    All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins won't be headed to New England, despite multiple connections with the organization. Instead, he'll be going to Music City and joining the Tennessee Titans on a two-year deal, that'll pay him up to $15 million in the first season, per ESPN's Dianna Russini.

    Hopkins, 31, will become the immediate No. 1 target for a Titans' offense that's been devoid of an elite pass catcher since trading A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of last season.

    It was also a big position of need for the Pats even with the addition of JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency. They lost last season's top receiver Jakobi Meyers to the Las Vegas Raiders.

    So, Hopkins would have been the perfect piece to plant into that system and give Mac Jones the safety blanket that he needs going into a pivotal third season.

    Instead, he'll be headed back to the AFC South, a division where he first made a name for himself with the Houston Texans over the first six years of his career. He'll quickly become Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry's best friend, opening things up for the rest of the offense.

    And Patriots' fans were not at all happy on Twitter missing out on their top free agent target.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Titans are giving WR DeAndre Hopkins a two-year contract. <a href="https://t.co/4pctOGvkYf">pic.twitter.com/4pctOGvkYf</a>

    Jeff Darlington @JeffDarlington

    I know there's a bit of surprise that Hopkins went Titans over Patriots, but it wasn't a surprise in Tennessee. They had the better offer. And maybe just as important, they have an offensive coordinator in Tim Kelly who has a great relationship with Hopkins from time in Houston.

    JA @southpawja

    Literally just got off a boat for vacation and saw Hopkins going to the Titans<br><br>NOT HAPPY <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a>

    Les Ingalls @IngallsLes

    Bill seldom does what's needed to win anymore and I'm sick of it. Adding Hopkins and Cook to <a href="https://twitter.com/Patriots?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Patriots</a> should be a no-brainer if you want to make the playoffs. SICK OF IT! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillMustGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillMustGo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForeverNE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForeverNE</a>

    Thomas Carrieri @Thomas_Carrieri

    I viewed Hopkins as a final piece of the Patriots offense that would have helped take Mac to the next level. Just really disappointing they couldn't match that contract.

    ReelKG @TheReelKG

    Bill "cheapskate" Belichik strikes again, Pat's fans. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NewEnglandPatriots?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NewEnglandPatriots</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hopkins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hopkins</a>

    Boston Sports Mouth @BostonSportsMou

    Losing out on Hopkins is a huge blow to Belichick &amp; the Patriots. They really needed this one.

    Duane McMullen @DuanesWorld2

    So Hopkins to sign not with patriots. Kind of happy don't like people who don't practice. Especially at his age when skill starts depleting

    Ammo @xAmmo15

    We really offered and gave more money to Jonnu Smith than Deandre Hopkins and now missed out. That's WILD. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a>

    Babz @BabzOnTheMic

    Ok now I'll be real. <br><br>I will tell you one of the most frustrating things about not landing DeAndre Hopkins on the Patriots <br><br>Belichick had no problem paying Jonnu Smith 4 years for $50 mil. Yet the Hopkins deal is too much? <br><br>The Patriots should have been able to match that. The…

    Sam Murray @smurray1212

    Absolutely pathetic that the Patriots couldn't beat 2 years and $15 million for DeAndre Hopkins

    MAC JONES 🇺🇸 @chipdiamond65

    <a href="https://twitter.com/DeAndreHopkins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeAndreHopkins</a> BIG MISTAKE! YOU JUST GUARANTEED YOURSELF YOU WILL NEVER PUT A RING ON <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/dhop?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#dhop</a><br>Lmao <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/titans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#titans</a> wtf <br>THATS ON YOU<br><br>GO <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PATRIOTS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PATRIOTS</a> <a href="https://t.co/XBf0ol7zVe">pic.twitter.com/XBf0ol7zVe</a>

    TChalla✊🏿 @Tchalla43ver

    Patriots fans really got their hopes up for DeAndre Hopkins… lol

    James @15Higgins

    Don't understand how the Patriots couldn't give DeAndre Hopkins the deal he got from the Titans. Mac Jones is entering a pivotal year 3 and the Patriots still haven't surrounded him with an elite WR. This was a golden opportunity to get Mac help and the Patriots failed to do so.

    Hopkins has been one the best receivers in the league over the past decade, having two seasons with at least 1,500 yards as well as four with over 100 receptions.

    In just nine games last season with the Cardinals due to an early-season suspension, he had 717 yards and three touchdowns.

    He spent three years in Arizona but was released earlier in the offseason.