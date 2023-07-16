DeAndre Hopkins' Reported Titans Contract Has Patriots Fans Fuming

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The final domino in this year's free agent wide receiver market finally fell.

Unfortunately for Patriots' fans, it didn't fall their way.

All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins won't be headed to New England, despite multiple connections with the organization. Instead, he'll be going to Music City and joining the Tennessee Titans on a two-year deal, that'll pay him up to $15 million in the first season, per ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Hopkins, 31, will become the immediate No. 1 target for a Titans' offense that's been devoid of an elite pass catcher since trading A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of last season.

It was also a big position of need for the Pats even with the addition of JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency. They lost last season's top receiver Jakobi Meyers to the Las Vegas Raiders.

So, Hopkins would have been the perfect piece to plant into that system and give Mac Jones the safety blanket that he needs going into a pivotal third season.

Instead, he'll be headed back to the AFC South, a division where he first made a name for himself with the Houston Texans over the first six years of his career. He'll quickly become Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry's best friend, opening things up for the rest of the offense.

And Patriots' fans were not at all happy on Twitter missing out on their top free agent target.

Hopkins has been one the best receivers in the league over the past decade, having two seasons with at least 1,500 yards as well as four with over 100 receptions.

In just nine games last season with the Cardinals due to an early-season suspension, he had 717 yards and three touchdowns.

He spent three years in Arizona but was released earlier in the offseason.