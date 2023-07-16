Titans' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After DeAndre Hopkins' Reported Contract

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

DeAndre Hopkins 2023 destination is official.

The Tennessee Titans were able to sign the wide receiver to a two-year, $26 million deal that can go up to $32 million with incentives.

The Titans had $8.3 million in cap space before signing Hopkins, per Spotrac, and his estimated salary of $12 million in year one will likely necessitate some salary shedding before the season.

This ends the saga that began when he was released by the Arizona Cardinals in May, and the Titans win the sweepstakes over other suitors like the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots.

It also provides a much needed spark to the Titans offense. Hopkins will immediately become a top weapon for Ryan Tannehill, Will Levis or Malik Willis, and will help Tennessee aim to get back to the playoffs.

The Titans went 7-10 in 2022, finishing in second place in the AFC South.

Titans Offensive Depth Chart

QB: Ryan Tannehill, Will Levis, Malik Willis

RB: Derrick Henry, Tyjae Spears, Hassan Haskins, Julius Chestnut, Jonathan Ward, Chuck McClelland

WR: DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks, Racey McMath, Jacob Copeland, Tre'Shaun Harrison

WR: Nick Ikhine-Westbrook, Colton Dowell, Reggie Roberson Jr., Gavin Holmes

WR: Kyle Phillips, Chris Moore, Mason Kinsey, Kearis Jackson

TE: Chigoziem Okonkwo, Trevon Wesco, Josh Whyle, Kevin Rader, Justin Rigg, Thomas Odukoya, Alize Mack

LT: Andre Dillard, Andrew Rupcich, Zack Johnson

LG: Daniel Brunskill, Dillon Radunz, John Leglue

C: Andrew Brewer, Corey Levin, Xavier Newman

RG: Jordan Roos, Jamarco Jones

RT: Peter Skoronski, Jaelyn Duncan, John Ojukwu

Hopkins adds an element to this Titans team that they haven't had since trading AJ Brown at the 2022 NFL Draft. Hopkins is coming off of his second consecutive season where he didn't reach 1,000 receiving yards, but that is misleading, considering that he missed 11 games between the two seasons. Before that, he had not posted a sub-1,000 yard season since 2016.

In his nine games in 2023, Hopkins had 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns for an Arizona Cardinals team that struggled. Those statistics would have made him the leading receiver for the Titans in 2022, as they were led by Robert Woods' 527 yards.