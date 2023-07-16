Patriots, Bills, Chiefs Top FA Options After DeAndre Hopkins' Rumored Titans Contract

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Arguably the top remaining free-agent wide receiver is reportedly no longer on the market.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to sign a deal with the Tennessee Titans. With the 31-year-old no longer available, there are limited options for teams still hoping to improve their offense this summer.

The New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs had all been linked to Hopkins before he agreed to join the Titans, so it's likely that those teams will now be scouring the open market to shore up their receiving corps before training camp opens later this month.

Let's take a look at the top remaining pass-catchers now that Hopkins is off the table.

Undoubtedly one of the best receivers of his generation, Julio Jones remains unsigned after spending the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the 34-year-old is not the bonafide No. 1 option he once was, he can still be productive in the right situation.

Jones appeared in 10 games for the Bucs and recorded 24 catches for 299 yards and two touchdowns while playing behind the vaunted receiver duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin last year. The seven-time Pro Bowler would be a reliable possession receiver and red-zone threat thanks to his 6'4" frame.

After a pair of wildly disappointing seasons with the New York Giants, Kenny Golladay should be hungry to prove he can still be an effective option on the outside.

The 29-year-old made a name for himself in 2019 when he led the NFL with 11 receiving touchdowns as a member of the Detroit Lions, but he reached the end zone just once in his two years in New York. Golladay likely can be signed for a relatively affordable deal by a team willing to give him a shot.

A pair of former Chicago Bears receivers remain on the open market in Byron Pringle and N'Keal Harry. While neither of them was particularly productive in 2022, they both can still be solid depth additions. At 25 years old, Harry has yet to reach his full potential, so there's a chance he can still turn his career around in the right environment.

Finally, veterans Jarvis Landry and Sammy Watkins are both looking to bounce back from lackluster 2022 campaigns. Watkins split the year between the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens, while Landry spent the season with the New Orleans Saints. Either of them would bring a strong level of experience to any team's receivers room.