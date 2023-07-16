Video: Reds' Elly De La Cruz Fires 97.9 MPH Throw, Fastest IF Assist in Statcast Era

John Fisher/Getty Images

Just 33 games into his MLB career, Elly De La Cruz is continuing to make Cincinnati Reds history.

During the Reds' Sunday contest against the Milwaukee Brewers, De La Cruz hurled a 97.9 mph ball to Spencer Steer at first base.

Steer caught it to force a Brewers runner out on the fastest infield assist ever tracked by Statcast, per the MLB's Sarah Langs.

The next fastest-tracked infield assists came from Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz in 2022 (97.8mph) and the San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2020 (97.3 mph), per Langs.

This is not the first time 21-year-old De La Cruz has penned his name in the MLB record book.

De La Cruz was called up to the majors for the first time on June 6. On June 7, he hit a 458-foot home run off of a 91.9 mph pitch from New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard. The ball left his bat at 114.8 mph, marking the second-hardest-hit first home run tracked by Statcast.

Against the Atlanta Braves on June 23, De La Cruz followed up a second-inning double, third-inning home run and fifth-inning single with a triple in the sixth. That four-RBI feat made him the youngest MLB player to hit for the cycle since 1972, per ESPN Stats and Info.

De La Cruz earned another RBI in record fashion on July 8, when he stole second, third and home base in the same inning. He was the first Cincinnati player to accomplish the feat since 1919, per ESPN.

After two consecutive seasons without a playoff berth, the Reds are within striking distance of an NL Wild Card spot, in part thanks to the record-breaking boost in offense provided by De La Cruz's June call-up.