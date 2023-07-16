Padres GM: Shohei Ohtani Trade Unlikely amid Rumors, SD Not Eyeing Stars at Deadline

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Could Shohei Ohtani finish his season in sunny San Diego? Not likely.

The San Diego Padres have been linked to the Angels superstar as it becomes increasingly likely that he will be moved at the deadline, but AJ Preller, the Padres president of baseball operations and general manager, has expressed that the team has a different focus for the deadline.

The Padres are 44-49 and sit in fourth place in the NL West, 10 games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.

