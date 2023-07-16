Rory McIlroy Birdies Final 2 Holes to Win Scottish Open Ahead of 2023 British Open

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

In one of the most clutch performances of his illustrious career, Rory McIlroy won the Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday in come-from-behind fashion after getting birdies on the final two holes.

Going into the 17th hole, McIlroy trailed Scotland native Robert MacIntyre by one stroke but went on to hit some of his most impressive shots of the season to earn the win and give himself some momentum ahead of The Open at Royal Liverpool next weekend.

"That was such a tough day -- so tough," McIlroy said. "To play that back nine in 4-under par to win the tournament, I'm really proud of how I stuck in there. I hit some amazing shots down the stretch. It feels incredible. It's been a long six months, I feel, since I won in Dubai. I've given myself tons of chances, and hopefully this win sort of breaks the seal for me, especially going into next week."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.