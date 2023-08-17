X

NBA

    NBA Schedule 2023-24: League Releases Official Regular-Season Slate

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 17, 2023

    DENVER, CO - JUNE 12: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets holds the Larry O'Brien trophy after winning Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals on June 12, 2023 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Denver Nuggets will collect their championship rings October 24 on TNT as they help to raise the curtain on the 2023-24 NBA season.

    Denver will host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena, while the Golden State Warriors will host the Phoenix Suns to cap off the opening-night doubleheader.

    Here are the important dates to keep in mind for the year ahead and each team's regular-season slate following Thursday's schedule release.

    Key Dates

    Oct. 24: Start of Regular Season

    Nov. 3: NBA In-Season Tournament begins

    Dec. 7: NBA In-Season Tournament Semifinals

    Dec. 9: NBA In-Season Tournament Final

    Feb. 16-18: All-Star Weekend

    April 14: Regular Season Ends

    Eastern Conference Schedules

    It will be a few years before the full weight of the new collective bargaining agreement takes effect, but the league already seems to be achieving the increased parity NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sought to bring.

    The Nuggets won their first championship last year, and they played an opponent in the 2023 NBA Finals that had to navigate its way through the play-in tournament before qualifying for the playoffs.

    Looking to the year ahead, there isn't a clear championship favorite that's head and shoulders above the rest of the field.

    Denver's repeat bid took a hit after Bruce Brown left to sign with the Indiana Pacers. Brown was a valuable role player who averaged 12 points and four rebounds per game in the 2023 postseason, and the Nuggets lacked the salary-cap space to sign a replacement of similar value.

    When it comes to the Nuggets' biggest threats, you can point to at least one glaring flaw or question mark.

    The Phoenix Suns are even more top-heavy after acquiring Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards. Chris Paul's departure also leaves them without a natural point guard in the starting lineup.

    Adding Kristaps Porziņģis gives the Boston Celtics another scoring and long-range shooting threat, but the 2017-18 All-Star carries plenty of injury risk. The 7'3" big man doesn't necessarily address the lack of playmaking in the half court that has been problematic for Boston in the playoffs, either.

    The Milwaukee Bucks have had steadily diminishing postseason returns after winning the 2021 Finals. Maybe replacing head coach Mike Budenholzer with Adrian Griffin will pay off in a big way next spring.

    Assuming they eventually land Damian Lillard, the Miami Heat could make a third Finals trip in five seasons. Working a star of Lillard's level into the rotation can be easier said than done, though, and the departures of Gabe Vincent and Max Strus shouldn't be overlooked in terms of the depth they provided.

    Fans have debated for years whether the NBA regular season matters that much anymore. Creating the new in-season tournament is clearly an effort by the league to raise the stakes a bit.

    One thing is clear, though: The 2023-24 regular season won't be lacking for compelling storylines.