DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: Chiefs' Betting Odds to Land WR Surge amid Titans Buzz

David Berding/Getty Images

Although the Tennessee Titans remain favored to sign free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the Kansas City Chiefs' odds have improved significantly over the past week.

As of Saturday, DraftKings listed the Titans as the +100 favorites to sign Hopkins, but the Chiefs are not far behind at +120. They are followed by the New England Patriots at +275 and the Buffalo Bills way back at +1500.

Earlier in the week, the Titans were -300 favorites, followed by the Patriots at +425 and the Chiefs at +800. On Wednesday, the odds tightened up to the tune of Tennessee at -125, New England at +150 and Kansas City at +300:

The Chiefs leapfrogging the Patriots is significant since the Titans and Patriots are the only teams to have had an in-person meeting with D-Hop following his release from the Arizona Cardinals in May.

ESPN's Mike Reiss reported that the Titans have been "more aggressive" in their pursuit of Hopkins than the Patriots, which has resulted in them being the favorites to sign him.

Kansas City would seemingly be the perfect landing spot for Hopkins due to the Chiefs' need for a No. 1 receiver and their status as a top title contender after winning the Super Bowl last season, but money is an issue.

Per OverTheCap.com, the Chiefs are the only team in the NFL with less than $1 million in cap space currently at just $562,353.

That is nowhere near enough money to sign Hopkins, even if he takes a significant discount, although KC could create some cap space by signing All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones to a contract extension.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler appeared on SportsCenter last week and said the Chiefs have "kept in contact" with Hopkins. He added that the Chiefs were "on the periphery," while the Titans and Patriots remained the top candidates to sign him.

Any team would benefit from a five-time Pro Bowl and three-time first-team All-Pro wideout in Hopkins, but neither the Titans nor Patriots have the makings of being legitimate Super Bowl threats with or without him.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs boast one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time in Patrick Mahomes and one of the greatest offensive play-callers of all time in head coach Andy Reid, which suggests the 31-year-old Hopkins would perhaps prefer to sign in Kansas City if the organization can come up with enough money to make it happen.