Monty Williams: Thompson, Sasser Make Me Want to Arrange 'Marriage with My Daughters'

AP Photo/John Locher

It's fair to say that Detroit Pistons head coach Monty Williams is a big fan of rookies Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser based on his comments on ESPN during his team's summer league game against the San Antonio Spurs Friday.

Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press relayed the quotes:

Williams was referring to their outings in a 94-90 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Thompson, the No. 5 overall pick in this year's draft, finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Sasser, selected No. 25 overall, amassed 15 points and seven dimes.

Those two led the Pistons to a comeback victory after the team found itself down 81-71 with eight minutes remaining. Detroit went on 23-9 closing run keyed by a pair of steals leading to layups by both Thompson and Sasser, whose bucket ended up being the game-winner.

Williams is tasked with coaching a young but talented Pistons team that just finished an NBA-worst 17-65. Nine players were born in 2000 or later, so it's a tall order to develop this squad in hopes of greater success. However, Williams is coming off a successful stint in Phoenix and has an impressive track resume that breeds confidence in his ability to get it done.