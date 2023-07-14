Stephen Curry Tops Patrick Mahomes, More After Day 1 of American Century Championship

Isaiah Vazquez/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images

Not far removed from their battle in "The Match" a couple weeks ago, Stephen Curry and Patrick Mahomes were back on the links Friday at the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.

Mahomes came out on top as he and his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce ended up with the upset win over Curry and fellow splash brother Klay Thompson back in June.

But this time, Curry doesn't look like he'll denied on celebrity golf's biggest stage.

Curry, an avid golfer in addition to his legendary basketball career, ended the first day of the three-day tournament atop the leaderboard in dominant fashion. He has a four-stroke lead over Dallas Stars' captain Joe Pavelski.

It was a day full of highlights for the two-time NBA MVP, he even hit one of his signature walkaways on a long putt that he knew was going in from the moment he struck it.

Curry is looking for his first title at the event.

As for Mahomes, it was much a rougher day as the reigning Super Bowl MVP struggled to the tune of a tied for 65th finish, two strokes behind Kelce.

Despite the rough outing, he had a highlight of his own on the 17th hole after he hit a great shot to get out of the bunker before putting to save par.

The two superstar athletes will be back in action Saturday as Curry continues his quest for celebrity golf glory.