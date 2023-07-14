X

    Stephen Curry Tops Patrick Mahomes, More After Day 1 of American Century Championship

    Francisco RosaJuly 14, 2023

    STATELINE, NEVADA - JULY 12: Stephen Curry of the NBA Golden State Warriors smiles on the 14th green prior to the 2023 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 12, 2023 in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images)
    Isaiah Vazquez/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images

    Not far removed from their battle in "The Match" a couple weeks ago, Stephen Curry and Patrick Mahomes were back on the links Friday at the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.

    Mahomes came out on top as he and his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce ended up with the upset win over Curry and fellow splash brother Klay Thompson back in June.

    But this time, Curry doesn't look like he'll denied on celebrity golf's biggest stage.

    Curry, an avid golfer in addition to his legendary basketball career, ended the first day of the three-day tournament atop the leaderboard in dominant fashion. He has a four-stroke lead over Dallas Stars' captain Joe Pavelski.

    It was a day full of highlights for the two-time NBA MVP, he even hit one of his signature walkaways on a long putt that he knew was going in from the moment he struck it.

    NBC Sports

    Stop us if you've heard this before:

Steph Curry drains it from WAY downtown! 🔥

    Curry is looking for his first title at the event.

    As for Mahomes, it was much a rougher day as the reigning Super Bowl MVP struggled to the tune of a tied for 65th finish, two strokes behind Kelce.

    Despite the rough outing, he had a highlight of his own on the 17th hole after he hit a great shot to get out of the bunker before putting to save par.

    NBC Sports

    Patrick Mahomes escapes the sand then holes the putt for an outstanding par save on the 17th. 🫡

    The two superstar athletes will be back in action Saturday as Curry continues his quest for celebrity golf glory.