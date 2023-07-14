Trinity Talks WWE Walkout; Bray Wyatt in WWE 2K23; Rumors on Johnny Gargano's Injury

Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Trinity Discusses Leaving WWE with Mercedes Moné

Ahead of her Impact Knockouts World Championship match against Deonna Purrazzo at Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary on Saturday, Trinity discussed her exit from WWE last year.

Speaking to Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post, Trinity recalled the decision to walk out alongside Mercedes Moné and how little support they had at the time:

"Me and her, we just had each other it felt like. Other than Tamina, Bayley checking in on us regularly, that was it. We just had each other going through that.

"Nobody understands the magnitude of what happened and what really went on and why we feel the way we feel and where we are, but me and her and the people that were involved that day. It just goes to show how real our friendship is and how real all of this is."

At the time, Trinity was wrestling as Naomi and Mercedes was wrestling as Sasha Banks, and they were the reigning WWE women's tag team champions.

Prior to an episode of Raw in May 2022, Trinity and Mercedes walked out due to creative differences, and they were subsequently suspended and stripped of the titles they had won at WrestleMania 38.

There was a great deal of uncertainty surrounding both Superstars for the next several months until Mercedes showed up at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom in January.

It was later reported that Mercedes was freed of any WWE obligations at the start of 2023, which led to speculation regarding Trinity's status.

The former Naomi then made her Impact Wrestling debut on then May 4 episode of Impact, and she has quickly risen up the ranks to the point that she will challenge for the company's top women's title this weekend.

Trinity was a two-time SmackDown women's champion and one-time tag champ during her 10 years on WWE's main roster, and she is now making a name for herself outside the WWE bubble for the first time.

It is unclear if a WWE return could be in the cards for Trinity at some point, but she seems to be enjoying her time in Impact Wrestling for now, telling Staszewski, "Impact has definitely helped me in every way to help me regain my confidence and giving me the platform and becoming a new home for me and just the leeway to create and trust in my ideas and trust in myself."

Wyatt's Upcoming WWE 2K23 Character Rating Revealed

Bray Wyatt is coming to WWE 2K23 on July 19, and his character's overall rating was officially announced this week.

Per The SmackDown Hotel, Wyatt will be an 89 overall in WWE 2K23, while Uncle Howdy comes in at 84:

WWE 2K23 was released in March, which was a few months after Wyatt made his WWE return after over a year away, meaning there wasn't enough time to include him as part of the initial roster.

The 2K developers quickly got to work to figure out a way to get him in the game, though, and they did precisely that with the inclusion of the Revel with Wyatt downloadable content pack.

Along with Wyatt and Uncle Howdy, those who purchase the DLC pack next week can play as NXT stars Joe Gacy and Blair Davenport, Raw's Valhalla and WWE legend Zeus.

On Friday, WWE 2K23 released a video showcasing Wyatt's entrance, which is as true to life as any in the entire game:

Wyatt, who is a three-time WWE world champion, was shockingly released from his contract in July 2021, but he re-signed and made his return at Extreme Rules in October 2022.

Bray's only televised bout since returning was a win over LA Knight in a Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble, and while the build toward a WrestleMania 39 match between Wyatt and Bobby Lashley started, it never happened.

Wyatt has reportedly been out due to injury, and he has yet to receive clearance to return to the ring.

It isn't yet known when Wyatt will be able to make his comeback, but until then, WWE fans and gamers can enjoy his presence in WWE 2K23 starting on July 19.

Gargano Reportedly Cleared to Compete

A positive update on WWE Raw Superstar Johnny Gargano's health was reiterated this week amid his continued absence from WWE programming.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp took to Twitter on Thursday to report that Johnny Wrestling has been "cleared" to return to the ring.

Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News) previously reported earlier this week that while Gargano had been dealing with a shoulder injury at one point, he has been cleared "for quite some time."

Gargano's former NXT tag team partner and rival Tommaso Ciampa returned from his own injury on Raw in Cleveland a few weeks ago. Gargano, who is from Cleveland, was reportedly backstage for the show, but wasn't used.

Although Gargano has not competed in a televised match since the May 15 episode of Raw, he has seemingly teased a reunion with Ciampa.

Several weeks ago during a backstage segment involving himself, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis, Gargano mentioned that someone was coming back soon, and most fans assumed he was referencing Ciampa.

Ciampa is indeed now back, and a DIY reunion on the main roster is undoubtedly something much of the WWE Universe would love to see.

On Monday's Raw, Ciampa lost a No Disqualification match to The Miz due to interference from Bronson Reed, which perhaps opens the door for Johnny Wrestling to step up and help his friend.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.