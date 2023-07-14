Chargers' Austin Ekeler Isn't 'Elite or Major-Impact Player,' According to NFL Exec

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

It's safe to say there's at least one NFL personnel executive Austin Ekeler won't take into his contract negotiations as he looks for a long-term extension from the Los Angeles Chargers.

Speaking to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the anonymous personnel executive said they don't view Ekeler as "an elite or major impact player" at the running back position.

Ekeler has been one of the most versatile running backs in the NFL over the past four seasons.

As the Chargers receiving corps tried to navigate a series of injuries to Mike Williams and Keenan Allen last season, Ekeler's value to the offense increased significantly. He led the team with 127 targets, 107 receptions and five receiving touchdowns.

When talks between Ekeler and the Chargers about a new contract broke down early in the offseason, he requested permission to explore a trade. The two sides eventually settled their issues on May 23 when Ekeler signed a revised deal that added $1.75 million in incentives.

Ekeler is still in a precarious position as a pending free agent after the 2023 season. We've seen this offseason how difficult the market is for top-tier running backs seeking a long-term contract.

The 28-year-old has averaged 1,419.5 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns per season since the start of 2019. His yardage splits are almost equal between rushing (728.2) and receiving (691.2).

Ekeler has led the NFL in total touchdowns in each of the past two seasons. He had a career-high 20 in 2021 and followed that up with 18 last year.