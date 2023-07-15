Impact Slammiversary 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 3

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Alex Shelley worked his entire career, amassing championships in the X-Division and as a tag team specialist before realizing his dream of becoming world champion by defeating Steve Maclin.

Saturday night, he made his first defense of the world title against Nick Aldis in the main event of Slammiversary, a celebration of 21 years of Impact Wrestling.

That match headlined a card that also saw former WWE star turned Impact top contender Trinity challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts World Championship and a return to the squared circle for Impact Wrestling President Scott D'Amore, who recruited a mystery partner to battle Bully Ray and Deaner.

Who emerged from those three matches victoriously, what else went down on the FITE TV broadcast and how did each contest grade out?

Find out with this recap of the July 15 pay-per-view event.