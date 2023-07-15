Impact Slammiversary 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and HighlightsJuly 15, 2023
Impact Slammiversary 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights
Alex Shelley worked his entire career, amassing championships in the X-Division and as a tag team specialist before realizing his dream of becoming world champion by defeating Steve Maclin.
Saturday night, he made his first defense of the world title against Nick Aldis in the main event of Slammiversary, a celebration of 21 years of Impact Wrestling.
That match headlined a card that also saw former WWE star turned Impact top contender Trinity challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts World Championship and a return to the squared circle for Impact Wrestling President Scott D'Amore, who recruited a mystery partner to battle Bully Ray and Deaner.
Who emerged from those three matches victoriously, what else went down on the FITE TV broadcast and how did each contest grade out?
Find out with this recap of the July 15 pay-per-view event.
Match Card
- Impact World Championship Match: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Nick Aldis
- Knockouts World Championship Match: Trinity vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)
- Scott D'Amore and a Mystery Partner vs. Bully Ray and Deaner (Detroit Red Wings legend Darren McCarty as guest enforcer)
- X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Lio Rush
- Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Chris Bey and Ace Austin (c) vs. Moose and Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann and Sami Callihan vs. Subculture
- Frankie Kazarian (with Traci Brooks) vs. Eddie Edwards (w/ Alisha Edwards)
- Ultimate X Match: "Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Kushida vs. Kevin Knight vs. Angels
- Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly vs. Taylor Wilde and Kilynn King (c)
- Digital Media Championship Match: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Kenny King
- Six-Person Tag Team Match: Death Dollz and Jody Threat vs. Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans and Jay Vidal
Announced in advance of Impact's anniversary event were:
Six-Person Tag Team Match
- Threat entered the match unbeaten in Impact Wrestling.
- Rush is previously known to Impact fans as Rosemary. After years under the facepaint of that character, it is nice to see her getting screentime under the persona she first used earlier in her career.
- The crowd erupted for Ontario's own Threat, who got her start in the industry in Toronto, just a quick ride from Slammiversary's host city of Windsor.
The Death Dollz (Courtney Rush and Jessicka) recruited Jody Threat as their partner in a mutual battle with heels Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, and Jai Vidal and the result was a Six-Person Tag Team Match to kick off the night's festivities.
As a little taste of the action to come, this was fine. The crowd was red-hot for hometown heroine Threat and rooted her on as she scored the fall for her team.
Beyond that, this had solid and respectable in-ring action from all involved and upon looking at the night's card, was the right choice to get things started.
With that said, Shaw is a genuine star, and on a quick glance, this felt like a step down for her after being at the center of the Deonna Purrazzo vs. Trinity story heading into this event.
Result
Threat and The Death Dollz defeated Shaw, Vidal and Evans
Grade
C
Top Moments and Takeaways
Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship Match: Joe Hendry vs. Kenny King
- The "Stripper Kenny" song that Hendry used to taunt King leading into the show was a ton of fun and played on the heel's past as a Chippendale dancer.
- King stuck a Chippendale bowtie around Hendry's neck, stopping to choke him with it behind the official's back. Nice prop use in relation to the story at play.
- "I've seen looser hips on my grandpa," Matthew Rehwoldt said of Hendry in a fun quip on commentary.
- King benefited from interference from Jean to roll Hendry up, put his feet on the ropes and score the win, ending the longest Digital Media Championship reign in company history.
Impact Wrestling Digital Media champion Joe Hendry sought to complete weeks of verbal tormenting of No. 1 contender Kenny King with a successful title defense Saturday night in the second of two pre-show matches.
He did not, thanks to chicanery from the challenger and his protege, Sheldon Jean.
Like the opener, this was a nice table-setting match that heated the crowd up, got the uber-over Hendry on the card and furthered the ongoing rivalry between the two.
The stripper gimmick overshadowed the in-ring action but was over with the crowd and was harmless fun. A solid, inoffensive outing that was not necessarily reflective of the talents involved but still served its purpose.
Result
King defeated Hendry to win the title
Grade
C
Top Moments and Takeaways