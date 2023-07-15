Buying or Selling Bloodline Reactions, SummerSlam Plans and Latest WWE and AEW Rumors

0 of 4

It didn't take long for pro wrestling to leave the quiet portion of the calendar as both WWE and AEW start to ramp up plans for the biggest summer events.

On the WWE side, there's SummerSlam booking to consider for the likes of names like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Vince McMahon's name has also come up in some buzz as speculation about who handles what for WWE programming continues to pop up.

Over on the AEW side, there's buzz that the company could expand its pay-per-view schedule, which based on how well-received the usual big events are, could present massive changes to the sport's landscape.

Here's a look at the most recent buzz as the summer heats up, plus whether fans should buy or sell on the topics.