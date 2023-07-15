Buying or Selling Bloodline Reactions, SummerSlam Plans and Latest WWE and AEW Rumors

Buying or Selling Bloodline Reactions, SummerSlam Plans and Latest WWE and AEW RumorsJuly 15, 2023
It didn't take long for pro wrestling to leave the quiet portion of the calendar as both WWE and AEW start to ramp up plans for the biggest summer events.
On the WWE side, there's SummerSlam booking to consider for the likes of names like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Vince McMahon's name has also come up in some buzz as speculation about who handles what for WWE programming continues to pop up.
Over on the AEW side, there's buzz that the company could expand its pay-per-view schedule, which based on how well-received the usual big events are, could present massive changes to the sport's landscape.
Here's a look at the most recent buzz as the summer heats up, plus whether fans should buy or sell on the topics.
WWE Loves Current Solo Sikoa-based Bloodline Trajectory
Recent nuanced storytelling in the Bloodline saga has hinted that it will soon be Solo Sikoa turning on Roman Reigns as the family affair takes further twists and turns.
The latest hint popped up on the July 7 edition of SmackDown during the "trial" or Reigns. According to PW Insider (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats), WWE was "ecstatic" with how things played out and the plan indeed seems to be Sikoa next.
Which makes all the sense in the world, truly. Given the current storytelling, Sikoa, younger and more impressionable than The Usos, has now seen that Reigns is vulnerable, especially after he ate a pin at Money in the Bank.
Character-wise, it makes sense Sikoa would be the next to break free of the gaslighting Reigns, with or without Heyman. And for WWE, flirting with the idea of actually making Sikoa the one to take the unified titles off Reigns could create a next-big-thing scenario, perfectly building up one of the next long-term main-event players.
Verdict: Buying
Vince McMahon Didn't Make Any Changes to SmackDown
Vince McMahon meddling with the creative plans of Raw, SmackDown or PLEs despite Triple H occupying the chair of creative head has been a constant theme of speculation since the big change happened.
This has especially been the case whenever buzz reveals that McMahon was actually at a show in person.
Case in point, according to PW Insider (h/t Ortman), McMahon attended the July 7 SmackDown, yet didn't make any changes to the show.
But the word any is putting up some red flags here. It feels like every other occasion of McMahon attending an event results in rumblings of changes. And whether it was segments or matches running long or something else, there were later segments in the show clearly rushed.
Right now, any buzz that McMahon didn't change anything seems like damage control put out by WWE itself in order to smooth things over with fans, if not Superstars in the company, too.
Verdict: Selling
SummerSlam Plans for Seth Rollins
One look at recent Raw programming makes it seem like World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins is on a collision course with Finn Bálor at a major event.
According to Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer (h/t Ortman), said stage will be SummerSlam.
Of course, that wouldn't explicitly be the main event of the show, not with Reigns and the Bloodline rightfully taking center stage again and Cody Rhodes facing Brock Lesnar yet again.
But even if it opens the show, Rollins and Bálor will be a nice showcase for some Money in the Bank briefcase drama added in for good measure via the inclusion of Damian Priest.
Even if the plan is to merely use Rollins' title as a way to add more Judgement Day strife while elevating Priest over the long-term, it's easy to buy this is the direction things will continue to head.
Verdict: Buying
AEW Plans Pay-Per-View Uptick
AEW feels like it is prepping for something.
Recent buzz says the company put out a list of banned moves, which includes things like unprotected chair shots and turnbuckle bombs. Those aren't anything unusual compared to current WWE rules, but it feels like the company gearing up for more television rights negotiations.
What is more interesting, though, is Meltzer (h/t Ortman) confirming that AEW could expand its PPV schedule, with Fightful reporting that could mean one per month.
But from an outsider's perspective, that's a hard sell. Outside forces during media rights negotiations might like the idea of more PPVs, but one only has to look over at WWE to see a company lessening the number of major events, running smaller cards and trying to fight oversaturation of its product.
More AEW might dilute the product and cause fan fatigue, not help things, so the goal should probably be to mostly keep AEW just as it is, with growth likely following even without changes.
Verdict: Selling