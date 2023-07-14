X

    Bulls' Zach LaVine on Trade Rumors: 'I Don't See Anything Happening Anytime Soon'

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJuly 14, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 31: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on March 31, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
    Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

    Despite his name regularly being the subject of rumors, Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine does not believe a trade is on the horizon.

    Per Ryan Taylor of NBC Sports Chicago, LaVine said: "I always rep my city whichever team I'm playing for to the best. And Chicago's loved me and called me one of their own since I've been there. I don't see anything happening anytime soon. But if it does, Chicago always has my love."

    K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported last week that league sources indicated the Bulls had trade talks with the both the Portland Trail Blazers and Philadelphia 76ers regarding LaVine.

