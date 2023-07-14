Bulls' Zach LaVine on Trade Rumors: 'I Don't See Anything Happening Anytime Soon'

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Despite his name regularly being the subject of rumors, Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine does not believe a trade is on the horizon.

Per Ryan Taylor of NBC Sports Chicago, LaVine said: "I always rep my city whichever team I'm playing for to the best. And Chicago's loved me and called me one of their own since I've been there. I don't see anything happening anytime soon. But if it does, Chicago always has my love."

K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported last week that league sources indicated the Bulls had trade talks with the both the Portland Trail Blazers and Philadelphia 76ers regarding LaVine.

