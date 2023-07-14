Malik Jackson Retires from NFL After 10 Seasons with Broncos, Jaguars, Eagles, Browns

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson has retired after playing 10 seasons in the NFL.

The 33-year-old made the official announcement Friday morning during an appearance on NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

Jackson last played in the NFL during the 2021 season with the Cleveland Browns. He went unsigned as a free agent last year, but didn't formally retire in the event a team presented him with an offer.

A fifth-round pick in the 2012 NFL draft, Jackson spent the first four years of his career with the Denver Broncos. He was a versatile member of the defensive line, splitting reps playing on the edge and interior.

Jackson was an impactful player on the defense that led the Broncos to a Super Bowl title during the 2015 season. He recorded 5.5 sacks during the regular season and scored the first touchdown of the game on a fumble recovery in Denver's 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

Following the 2015 campaign, Jackson signed a six-year, $85.5 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent. He continued to play at a high level early in his Jaguars tenure, including recording a career-high eight sacks in 2017 to help the team make a surprise run to the AFC Championship Game.

After being released by the Jaguars in March 2019, Jackson signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. His first year with the team came to an abrupt end due to a foot injury in Week 1 that landed him on season-ending injured reserve.

Jackson appeared in 15 games during the 2020 season and was released in March 2021. He signed with the Cleveland Browns for the 2021 season and started 16 games for the team.

In 142 career games, Jackson recorded 292 combined tackles, 106 quarterback hits, 63 tackles for loss and 35.5 sacks. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017.