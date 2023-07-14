NFL Training Camps 2023: Schedule and Top Storylines to Watch

NFL Training Camps 2023: Schedule and Top Storylines to WatchJuly 14, 2023
While more casual football fans may not start tracking the NFL until the regular season kicks off on September 7, the 2023 season will essentially be up and running beginning next week.
Rookies will begin reporting for training camp on Tuesday, July 18, with veterans to soon follow. All 32 teams will have opened camp by July 26, and the Hall of Fame Game will kick off the preseason on August 3.
Three weeks of preseason action will follow, and teams will spend the next month plus evaluating rosters and trimming them to 53 players. Fans will have plenty of spicy storylines to follow along the way, giving football diehards their fill until meaningful action returns in September.
Here's a look at the NFL training camp and preseason schedule, along with a few situations worth tracking over the coming weeks.
Training Camp and Preseason Schedule
July 18: Rookie Begin Reporting
July 19: Jets Veterans Report
July 21: Browns Veterans Report
July 22: Lions, Chiefs Veterans Report
July 25: Veterans for All Other Teams, Aside from Pittsburgh Report
July 26: Steelers Veterans Report
August 3: Hall of Fame Game (Browns vs. Jets)
August 10: Preseason Week 1 Begins
August 17: Preseason Week 2 Begins
August 24: Preseason Week 3 Begins
*All training camp dates can be found at NFL.com
Rookie Quarterbacks
Everyone loves a good quarterback competition—except, of course, for franchises that would rather have a high-level entrenched starter.
This year, fans should have three prime competitions involving rookies to follow during training camp. The Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts all took signal-callers in the first round and could realistically see a rookie start in Week 1.
The Panthers traded up to the No. 1 spot and selected Alabama's Bryce Young. He'll have to fend off journeyman and free-agent addition Andy Dalton to claim the starting job.
The Texans, meanwhile, stayed put at No. 2 and use the pick on Ohio State's C.J. Stroud. He'll have to hold off incumbent Davis Mills as well as free-agent addition Case Keenum if he's going to start in Houston when the regular season opens.
The Colts snagged Florida's Anthony Richardson at No. 4 overall, seeking the long-term stability they haven't had with veterans Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan over the past three seasons. Indianapolis added Gardner Minshew II in free agency, though, so Richardson won't just be handed the starting gig.
These rookies have the most direct paths to starting in 2023, but they're not the only first-year quarterbacks worth following. The Tennessee Titans drafted Kentucky's Will Levis in Round 2, and he's expected to be the successor to Ryan Tannehill.
Tannehill is scheduled to become a free agent in 2024. If the Titans get off to a rough start, Tennessee could want to see what it has in Levis sooner than later.
It may also be worth watching Las Vegas Raiders fourth-round pick Aidan O'Connell. The Purdue product isn't expected to start, but there's still some uncertainty about the immediate future of presumed starter Jimmy Garoppolo.
Garoppolo is still recovering from foot surgery and needed a medical waiver to sign with Las Vegas,
according to
ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.
It's always fun to see how rookie quarterbacks perform in their first camps and preseasons, and it's especially interesting when they could see the playing field in the not-too-distant future.
Aaron Rodgers and the Jets
Plenty of eyes will be on the New York Jets and their new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, this summer—and not only because New York was picked for HBO's Hard Knocks.
Rodgers and the Jets are one of the league's biggest storylines heading into the 2023 season. The future Hall of Famer had a down year with the Green Bay Packers in 2022 but was dealt to the New York just before the draft.
With skill players like Breece Hall, Corey Davis, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, Tyler Conklin and reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, at his disposal, Rodgers could be in store for a bounce-back campaign.
The Jets, meanwhile, may have found the missing piece to their playoff puzzle. New York fielded the league's fourth-ranked defense (in both points and yards allowed) last season but was bogged down by poor quarterback play.
2021 first-round pick Zach Wilson never emerged as a reliable starter, and Jets quarterbacks posted a collective 75.0 passer rating last year.
There will be pressure on both Rodgers and the team to perform in 2023. There might be a bit of drama during training camp too, as the Jets don't sound particularly happy about being in the spotlight.
"They forced it down our throats and we have to deal with it," Rodgers told Vern Glenn of KPIX.
The Jets are looking to contend with the top teams in the NFL, while Rodgers would certainly love to add a second Lombardi Trophy to his resume. Expect the lead-in to New York's 2023 campaign to be an intrigue-soaked affair.
How Do the Top Title Contenders Adjust?
The Jets will hope to get where the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals—the last four teams standing in the 2022-23 playoffs—most recently were.
These four teams are expected to be among the league's top contenders again in 2023, but each of them has adjustments to make during training camp.
The reigning champion Chiefs will be auditioning a new No. 1 wide receiver for the second straight offseason after trading Tyreek Hill in 2022 and losing JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency in May.
Kansas City will also be moving on without offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who departed for the Washington Commanders this offseason. Replacing him will be former Chiefs coordinator and former Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy.
The runner-up Eagles are facing a double-coordinator change, as Jonathan Gannon and Shane Steichen left to become the head coaches of the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts, respectively. Replacing them are new offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and defensive coordinator Sean Desai.
The Bengals, meanwhile, lost both starting safeties—Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates III—in free agency. They're also experiencing some shuffling along the offensive line after signing Orlando Brown Jr. to play left tackle and moving Jonah Williams to the right side.
San Francisco, meanwhile, must wait on late-2022 starter Brock Purdy to recover from offseason shoulder surgery. According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area (h/t David Bonilla of 49ers Webzone), Purdy remains on track to start in Week 1. However, it's fair to wonder how prepared he can be.
In the interim, the 49ers are expected to hold a competition between 2021 third-overall pick Trey Lance and free-agent addition Sam Darnold for the backup/spot-starter role.