NFL Training Camps 2023: Schedule and Top Storylines to Watch

AP Photo/Nell Redmond

Everyone loves a good quarterback competition—except, of course, for franchises that would rather have a high-level entrenched starter.



This year, fans should have three prime competitions involving rookies to follow during training camp. The Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts all took signal-callers in the first round and could realistically see a rookie start in Week 1.



The Panthers traded up to the No. 1 spot and selected Alabama's Bryce Young. He'll have to fend off journeyman and free-agent addition Andy Dalton to claim the starting job.



The Texans, meanwhile, stayed put at No. 2 and use the pick on Ohio State's C.J. Stroud. He'll have to hold off incumbent Davis Mills as well as free-agent addition Case Keenum if he's going to start in Houston when the regular season opens.



The Colts snagged Florida's Anthony Richardson at No. 4 overall, seeking the long-term stability they haven't had with veterans Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan over the past three seasons. Indianapolis added Gardner Minshew II in free agency, though, so Richardson won't just be handed the starting gig.



These rookies have the most direct paths to starting in 2023, but they're not the only first-year quarterbacks worth following. The Tennessee Titans drafted Kentucky's Will Levis in Round 2, and he's expected to be the successor to Ryan Tannehill.



Tannehill is scheduled to become a free agent in 2024. If the Titans get off to a rough start, Tennessee could want to see what it has in Levis sooner than later.



It may also be worth watching Las Vegas Raiders fourth-round pick Aidan O'Connell. The Purdue product isn't expected to start, but there's still some uncertainty about the immediate future of presumed starter Jimmy Garoppolo.



Garoppolo is still recovering from foot surgery and needed a medical waiver to sign with Las Vegas, according to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.



It's always fun to see how rookie quarterbacks perform in their first camps and preseasons, and it's especially interesting when they could see the playing field in the not-too-distant future.

