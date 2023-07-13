James Harden Trade Rumors: Execs 'Convinced' 76ers Are Attempting to Keep Star

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers aren't going to give up on James Harden without a fight.

Per The Athletic's Sam Amick, rival executives are "universally convinced" the Sixers are trying to keep the 10-time All-Star.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on June 29 Harden exercised his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season with the intent on working with the 76ers to find a trade.

Wojnarowski noted the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks were among the teams expected to have interest in Harden.

Despite Harden's desire to be moved, it doesn't sound like the Sixers have been actively engaging in talks with other clubs.

According to Amick, talks between the 76ers and Clippers have been "sluggish." He also noted Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is "known" to be seeking the type of return that is leaving teams with "the strong impression that he had no genuine interest in getting a deal done anytime soon."

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported on Tuesday's episode of NBA Today (starts at :57 mark) the 76ers "aren't close on anything" regarding a Harden trade, but he did reiterate his request to be dealt in a meeting with Morey.

Shelburne also noted the 76ers understand they are operating from a position of leverage. Harden is entering the final season of his current contract, is going to turn 34 on Aug. 26 and wants to secure another big deal.

There's also pressure on the Sixers to get this trade right, if they were to make it, because of what it might mean for Joel Embiid's future with the organization. Acquiring Harden from the Brooklyn Nets in February 2022 was supposed to be their big play to get over the hump in the Eastern Conference.

Instead, the 76ers have lost in the second round of the playoffs in both years with Harden on their roster. There have already been rumblings about a team like the Knicks potentially making a play for Embiid if he decides at some point it's time to leave Philadelphia.

Despite their disappointing postseason loss to the Boston Celtics, the 76ers did have the third-best record in the Eastern Conference during the regular season (54-28). They will have a new system in place next season with Nick Nurse replacing Doc Rivers as head coach.

Harden, for all his flaws at this stage of his career, is still a very good player and essential to their success. He led the NBA with 10.7 assists per game and averaged 21.0 points per game in 58 starts last season.