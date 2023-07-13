Report: Dan Snyder's Legal Negotiations Could Delay Commanders' Sale to Josh Harris

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

As the group led by Josh Harris continues to wait for their purchase of the Washington Commanders to become official, Dan Snyder's ongoing legal negotiations with the NFL could further delay the process.

According to Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, there are "complications" in the talks between Snyder and the league that are "related at least in part to legal issues pertaining to the leaking of emails that led to the October 2021 resignation of Jon Gruden as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders."

One person with knowledge of the deliberations told Maske and Jhabvala that the complications are "significant" and could potentially delay a vote from the other owners to approve the Commanders' sale.

The person did note it's possible Snyder and his camp are trying to get a few late concessions from the league on legal indemnification related to Gruden's lawsuit.

Gruden filed a lawsuit against the league and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in November 2021 after he resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders the previous month following the release of a series of emails sent between 2010 and 2018 to then-Washington general manager Bruce Allen that contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic slurs.

The lawsuit alleges the NFL and Goodell intentionally leaked the emails in an attempt to ruin Gruden's career.

Per an October report from ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson, a congressional report stemming from an investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct within the Commanders organization determined Snyder's attorneys gave the league "400,000 emails from an account used by Allen, whom Snyder fired in December 2019" in an attempt to deflect blame from Snyder and the Commanders to Allen during Beth Wilkinson's investigation.

According to the person familiar with the legal deliberations who spoke to Maske and Jhabvala, Snyder's attorneys are arguing their client shouldn't be responsible for any legal liability stemming from the actions of Goodell and NFL attorney Jeff Pash.

On Tuesday, Van Natta and Wickersham published a story in which they reported Snyder might have survived as Commanders owner without the email leaks if he waited out a suspension handed down by the NFL before the 2021 season.

After Wilkinson completed her investigation into toxic workplace allegations involving the Commanders, the league fined the organization $10 million, and Snyder handed over day-to-day duties to his wife and co-CEO Tanya Snyder.

It was announced on May 12 that the Snyders entered into a sale agreement with Harris' group for the Commanders. CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported the agreement was for $6.05 billion.

Per The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan and Ben Standig, the proposed purchase includes language to "partly indemnify" Snyder from future litigation related to the "many pending investigations" into his tenure with the club.

The provision would be between Harris' group and Snyder, but Kaplan and Standig noted Snyder is also seeking it from the NFL.

Former Securities and Exchanges Commission chair Mary Jo White is currently investigating Snyder and the Commanders after being hired by the NFL. Van Natta and Wickersham reported in May that Snyder and his attorneys were attempting to limit the release of White's findings. Goodell has stated her report will be made publicly available.

Last month, ESPN's John Keim reported there is "strong motivation" from the league to get the sale process done and move on from the Snyders before the start of the 2023 season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the league has scheduled a special meeting for July 20 for owners to consider and potentially vote on the Commanders' sale. A vote will require approval from at least 24 of the 32 team owners.

Per Maske and Jhabvala, the sale is expected to be ratified at that meeting "if the issues with Snyder can be resolved."

Harris is currently the managing partner for the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA, New Jersey Devils in the NHL and a general partner for Premier League club Crystal Palace.

Dan and Tanya Snyder have owned the Commanders since May 1999.