WWE Rumors on Seth Rollins' SummerSlam Match amid Feud vs. Finn Bálor, Judgment Day

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is reportedly set to face a familiar foe at this year's SummerSlam premium live event, which will be held at Ford Field in Detroit on Aug. 5.

Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that the plan is for Rollins to defend his title against Finn Bálor, who he defeated at the Money in the Bank PLE last month.

"Finn is wrestling Seth, that's for SummerSlam. Finn's being protected right now," Meltzer said (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News). "Finn's beating everyone because they've got to get Finn back ready for Seth. I do know that the plan was that Finn's going over (winning) constantly because they've got to rehab him for Seth because that's at SummerSlam."

Rollins and Bálor have been involved in an intense rivalry over the past few weeks on Monday Night Raw. Bálor has made it clear that he wants revenge after Rollins injured his shoulder during their Universal Championship match at SummerSlam 2016, which cost him over a year of his career.

In addition to Bálor, his Judgment Day stablemates have also been antagonizing the World Heavyweight Champion. Rollins has had to fend off pestering by Dominik Mysterio and his "Mami" Rhea Ripley, while he also has to keep an eye on Damian Priest after he captured the Money in the Bank briefcase, which gives him the opportunity to challenge for a championship at any time of his choosing.

While Bálor fell short against Rollins at Money in the Bank, perhaps he will be able to get over the hump at SummerSlam.

No matches have been officially announced for the card as of yet, but it's also expected that Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Title against his cousin Jey Uso.