Breece Hall Says Jets Have 'Answer for Everything' on Offense with Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets running back Breece Hall is confident the offseason addition of Aaron Rodgers will take the offense to a different level in 2023.

"I mean with the offense we have right now, I think we have an answer for everything," he said Wednesday on NFL Total Access. "If you don't want to load the box, Aaron's going to get the ball off all day, if you do we've got the RPOs and we've got him to take shots, and we have the receivers that are going to make plays for us, as well. And if the offense is struggling, we have the backbones of our defense to rely on, so we're excited for that, for sure."

The Jets might not be done, either, since Dalvin Cook has yet to sign with a team. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported July 6 they "have more interest than most realize" in the four-time Pro Bowl running back.

Cook's agent, Zac Hiller, spoke highly of New York and its championship ambitions.

Even if the Jets don't land Cook, it's hard not to be excited about what the Jets have at the skill positions.

Hall is coming off a torn ACL but had 681 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns in his first seven games. Garrett Wilson is the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year after catching 83 passes for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns. Allen Lazard is the kind of No. 2 receiving option the team lacked in 2022.

And Rodgers ties it all together.

The 39-year-old took a step backward in 2022. His 217.4 passing yards per contest were his fewest ever over a full season, and he ranked 26th in QBR (39.3), per ESPN.com.

Still, that diminished version of Rodgers would be an upgrade over what New York had last year. The surefire Hall of Famer will be motivated to silence his skeptics as well.

On paper, the Jets aren't the best team in the NFL and may not even be the strongest within their own division. But the pieces are there to take a major step forward.