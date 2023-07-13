2023 WNBA All-Star Skills Competition, 3-Point Contest Participants Revealed

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

The fields are set for the WNBA's All-Star weekend festivities.

On Thursday, the league announced the six participants in the Three-Point Contest, a competition that will be wide open with four-time winner Allie Quigley stepping away for the season.

WNBA Three-Point Contest Field

DiJonai Carrington, Connecticut Sun

Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever

Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

Sami Whitcomb, Seattle Storm

Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces

The Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young is leading the league in three-point percentage (48.5), which makes her the early favorite. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick has come a long way considering she was a sub-30 percent three-point shooter in 2020 and 2021.

It's a similar story for the Connecticut Sun's DiJonai Carrington, who went 3-of-21 on three-pointers as a rookie in 2021. The 5'11" wing has evolved to become a steady perimeter shooter, hitting 38.9 percent of her attempts through 17 games in 2023.

The Dallas Wings' Arike Ogunbowale will be one of the bigger wild cards in the field. The three-time All-Star is the most proven scorer in the event, but she's shooting a career-low 29.8 percent from deep.

Ogunbowale's seven three-pointer night against the Seattle Storm on June 17 showed she can catch fire on a given night, though.

The league already confirmed the participants in the Skills Challenge on Tuesday and unveiled what will be a slightly new format for the event. Rather than eight players competing individually, there will be four teams with two All-Stars apiece.

WNBA Skills Challenge Field

Chelsea Gray, Team Aces

Kelsey Plum, Team Aces

Allisha Gray, Team Dream

Cheyenne Parker, Team Dream

Sabrina Ionescu, Team Liberty

Courtney Vandersloot, Team Liberty

Arike Ogunbowale, Team Wings

Satou Sabally, Team Wings

Along with entering the Three-Point Contest, Sabrina Ionescu is looking to defend her Skills Challenge crown after taking down the Indiana Fever's NaLyssa Smith in last year's final.

The Liberty guard earned her second straight trip to the All-Star Game, building on her breakout 2022 campaign. She's averaging 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shooting a career-high 44.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum might head into the Skills Challenge as the top contenders, though, with a hometown crowd firmly behind them. The pair are combining to average 33.9 points and 10.6 assists to help propel the Las Vegas Aces to a blistering 19-2 start.

The Skills Challenge and Three-Point Contest are scheduled to get underway Friday at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN. The All-Star Game will tip off Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.