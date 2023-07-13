Teofimo Lopez Not Retiring, Won't Vacate WBO Title Despite Previous Claims

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Teofimo Lopez is not retiring and will not vacate his WBO title, he revealed Wednesday, WBO president Paco Válcarcel announced.

Lopez also seemingly confirmed the news with a meme on social media:

The news comes after the WBO announced Tuesday that Lopez had 24 hours to inform them in writing if he wished to retain his junior welterweight title, according to ESPN's Mike Coppinger. If Lopez were to vacate the title, Jose Ramirez and Arnold Barboza would have met for the belt.

Lopez claimed the WBO and The Ring light welterweight title last month with an upset victory over Josh Taylor via unanimous decision.

Days after defeating Taylor, Lopez announced on Instagram that he was retiring "at the top" of the boxing world in an Instagram post.

"What a relief! Retired at the Top. Thank you Boxing for the amazing life you've provided for myself and my entire loved ones," Lopez wrote. "THE DOUBLE-GREATEST."

Lopez then confirmed his plans to retire while speaking with ESPN's Max Kellerman, and Válcarcel also shared via Twitter that the 25-year-old texted him saying that he had decided to relinquish his junior welterweight title.

Leading up to the fight against Taylor, Lopez made some retirement-related comments and then shortly after the fight said he needed to "take a break."

"I need to take a break," Lopez said, per Michael Rothstein of ESPN. "I'm tired of everybody bullying me. I'm young. I'm a kid, too, at heart. I think y'all need to go after the Devin Haneys, the Shakurs, the Tyson Furys and all that."

During an appearance on the PorterWay Podcast, Lopez clarified those comments, suggesting he would only return if he were to be paid more.

"The only way you get Teofimo back is a nine-figure contract deal because I've made ESPN over $100 million, and I'm still getting paid $1 million a fight," Lopez said. "All these other fighters that have not even done a quarter of what I've done and accomplished in the sport, they're getting $8, $10, $12, $15 million. So, obviously, I'm the black sheep of the industry."

With Lopez deciding not to enter retirement, it appears he's already eyeing a bout against undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney.

Haney submitted a request for a 24 hour extension to decide if he wanted to fight for the 140-pound title after learning that Lopez had 24 hours to inform the WBO whether or not he was vacating his title and retiring.

The WBO denied Haney's request, which he seemingly laughed off via Twitter:

With Lopez now appearing to be all-in, he wants a piece of Haney.

All eyes will be on Lopez has he gears up for his next fight, whenever that might be.