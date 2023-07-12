Lionel Messi's MLS Debut Spurs Inter Miami to Add More Stands to DRV PNK Stadium

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

DRV PNK Stadium is the house that Lionel Messi built.

Well OK, not quite. The facility existed before the Argentine superstar chose to sign with the club. But Inter Miami has made the decision to add 3,000 more bleachers to the stadium to satisfy the interest in watching Messi play, per multiple reports, which should raise capacity to around 21,000 spectators.

So... the house that Messi renovated?

Doesn't have quite the same ring. But Inter Miami are wisely trying to maximize the crowds that can see the G.O.A.T. in action.

As The Athletic noted, "Tickets to see the 36-year-old's debut for the club are almost completely sold out, including tickets for the newly-built sections of the stadium which were available for $200 each. However, tickets for two of the new stands are still available for July 21."

One thing to remember is that DRV PNK Stadium is a placeholder for Inter Miami until the 25,000-capacity Miami Freedom Park is completed, which is expected to be done in time for the 2025 season. Perhaps we can call that structure the house that Messi funded.