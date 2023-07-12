Bills' Dion Dawkins on Stefon Diggs' Absence: 'Nothing to Really Be Worried About'

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

The uncertainty surrounding Stefon Diggs' situation with the Buffalo Bills is sure to follow the franchise into training camp this summer, but veteran offensive tackle Dion Dawkins said Wednesday that it's nothing to worry about.

Dawkins told FS1's Colin Cowherd the following during an appearance on The Herd (h/t Pro Football Talk's Myles Simmons):

"I think it's so funny how the world is so much more concerned than the actual teammates. We don't care at all because there's nothing to really be worried about. An example: Let's say you have a conversation with one of your best friends. And let's say one word is maybe tweaked a little bit where you're like, 'Oh, did he just say that?' Whatever. We're a group of men who love each other, play with each other, have been around each other for such a long time.

"I think that the media has taken things so far left where there's really—the only way to go [is] right. So we have been living on that right side since. And there's no worries at all. Zero worries. Stef is Stef, Josh [Allen] is Josh, and they're brothers, and they love each other."

The Bills caused some commotion last month when discussing Diggs' absence from mandatory minicamp.

The 29-year-old missed one day of mandatory minicamp practice on June 13 before returning to the field with his teammates one day later. When asked about Diggs' absence, Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters he was "very concerned."

Quarterback Josh Allen stirred the pot even more during a press conference after practice when he said Diggs and the team were "working on some things" internally.

"Not football-related. Stef, he's my guy. I f--king love him. He's a brother of mine," Allen said. "This does not work, what we're doing here, without him."

When asked to be more specific about his "not football-related" comment, Allen said the issues were about "teamwork." He added:

"There's things I could do better to help out with this process and try to get him back here and be the Buffalo Bill that he's meant to be. ... There are some things that could have gone better last year and didn't. I think, as an organization, maybe not communicating the right way with everything. Just trying to talk and listen at the same time, hear him out and just try to move this forward as quickly and respectfully as possible."

Diggs also appeared to respond to the rumors via Instagram:

When asked by Cowherd on Wednesday what specifically happened during minicamp, Dawkins replied:

"What happened? From top to bottom, a bunch of guys reported to OTAs, for mandatory minicamp and practiced. We practiced hard, we practiced well. We had a lot of conversations of what we're going to do in the season. And we worked hard at it. It's work. It is work. It's fun. and It's football. So the guys were in the same vicinity doing what we do. We joke, we have fun, we argue, we compete, and that's just what we do."

Once training camp begins later this summer, all eyes will be on Diggs and the Bills given what occurred last month.

Diggs is an important piece of the Buffalo offense and the Bills are going to need him ready and focused if they hope to take home the AFC East crown for the fourth straight season, especially following the addition of four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.