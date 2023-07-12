Giants Rumors: Jarrad Davis to Miss 'Significant Time' After Surgery on Knee Injury

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

New York Giants linebacker Jarrad Davis underwent knee surgery, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

A timeline for Davis' recovery is unclear, but Raanan reported he's "expected to miss significant time."

The 2017 first-round pick appeared in one game for the Giants last season after they signed him off the Detroit Lions' practice squad.

New York re-signed the 28-year-old in March and appeared poised to occupy a big role in the defense. The team didn't select a linebacker in the 2023 draft, and it did little at the position in free agency aside from signing Bobby Okereke.

Coming out of the draft, The Athletic's Charlotte Carroll listed Davis as the third inside linebacker in her projected depth chart, behind Okereke and Darrian Beavers.

Reporting Tuesday on the knee surgery, the New York Post's Paul Schwartz wrote that Davis "was expected to start at an inside linebacker spot" and "often lined up alongside Okereke with the first-team defense during the team's spring work on the field."

Assuming Davis' injury is serious enough to jeopardize his availability for the start of the regular season, the Giants might have to look to the open market for a replacement.

Beavers or Micah McFadden, who appeared in every game and made seven starts in 2022, could slot in as a starter next to Okereke. Even in that scenario, New York could shore up its depth by signing a free agent to the linebacking corps.