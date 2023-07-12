Rob Manfred Hopes to Be Re-Elected as MLB Commissioner: 'Best Job in the World'

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Rob Manfred's current contract doesn't expire until January 2025, but he hopes to be re-elected as commissioner at some point before then.

Speaking to The Athletic's Evan Drellich, Manfred called being MLB commissioner "the best job in the world" and his "current thinking is I'd like to continue to do it."

Drellich noted that a nine-month window when Manfred can be re-elected by a majority vote of team owners will open 18 months before his current deal expires, or approximately two weeks from Wednesday.

Owners have the ability to vote on re-electing Manfred outside the nine-month window, but that would require approval from three-quarters of owners instead of a simple majority.

