    Rob Manfred Hopes to Be Re-Elected as MLB Commissioner: 'Best Job in the World'

    Adam WellsJuly 12, 2023

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 11: Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred Jr. speaks to the media prior to the 93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at T-Mobile Park on July 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    Rob Manfred's current contract doesn't expire until January 2025, but he hopes to be re-elected as commissioner at some point before then.

    Speaking to The Athletic's Evan Drellich, Manfred called being MLB commissioner "the best job in the world" and his "current thinking is I'd like to continue to do it."

    Drellich noted that a nine-month window when Manfred can be re-elected by a majority vote of team owners will open 18 months before his current deal expires, or approximately two weeks from Wednesday.

    Owners have the ability to vote on re-electing Manfred outside the nine-month window, but that would require approval from three-quarters of owners instead of a simple majority.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

