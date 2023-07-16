WWE Superstars Who Could Be Future No. 1 Star of Men's Division

Alejandro Salazar/PX Images/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With Roman Reigns firmly cemented as the top male Superstar on the roster, the WWE Universe has shifted its attention to who has the potential on the mic and in the ring to become the next number-one star in the men's division.

There is already a plethora of main-event caliber talent on Raw and SmackDown, but the company should be looking to book a fresh face strong now to create a performer who can carry the brand into the future.

Here are the men with the most upside, talent and raw ability to help them transcend the wrestling business and become a brand that represents the company.

Solo Sikoa

The Bloodline storyline is one of the best in recent WWE history, but the most underrated part of the entire angle has been the slow rise of Solo Sikoa as a potential singles star in the men's division.

Many fans would like to see Jey Uso or his brother Jimmy eventually dethrone Reigns and take his world championship, but ultimately, Sikoa has the look and the character needed to receive such an honor. Winning the title and beating the longest-reigning champion of the modern era would instantly make him a top star.

Since jumping to the main roster, Sikoa has been tasked with being a workhorse for the family, putting on show-stealing bouts against Sheamus, Seth Rollins, his brothers and everyone put in front of him.

With someone like Paul Heyman eventually abandoning Reigns and joining forces with Sikoa, acting as his mouthpiece in future storylines, WWE would go from one generational talent with the world title to another, creating a clear future top star for the company.

Montez Ford

There are a few talents in the men's or women's division who deserve a rocket strapped to their back more than Montez Ford. While the Street Profits have been entertaining, it is time to see what Ford can do on his own.

Now is the time to turn Ford full-blown heel by letting him destroy his teammate Angelo Dawkins before coming out victorious in a singles feud to catapult his championship aspirations. The storyline is right there for the taking and the two men would put their heart and souls into making it unforgettable.

Once Ford moves on from his former partner, the sky is the limit. In addition to otherworldly athleticism, Ford is one of the most underrated talkers in the business, weaving gold out of his promos every time he is given something he can sink his teeth into.

With a proper storyline and a commitment to character development, Ford will not only become a top championship contender, but he could also dominate the division as a heel for months before becoming a babyface that the WWE Universe can actually get behind.

Carmelo Hayes

As one of the most promising stars in NXT history, Carmelo Hayes is as close to a lock as you can get in terms of becoming a top star on the main roster.

Since his debut in the company, Hayes has excelled in every storyline and every match—including memorable bouts with Bron Breakker, Wes Lee and Ricochet—leaving the fans in awe of his ability to tell a story in the ring and on the mic.

Despite taking the loss during his main roster debut match against Finn Balor, Hayes has proven during his run in NXT and bout at Battleground against Breakker that he is everything he says he is and more.

In sports, he would be considered a blue-chip prospect that can't miss. In the wrestling business, he has "top star" written all over him.

