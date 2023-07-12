Megan Rapinoe: Retirement Announcement will Allow USWNT to Focus at Women's World Cup

Fiona Goodall - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Megan Rapinoe wanted to get ahead of any retirement talk to help herself and Team USA maintain focus on trying to win a third straight World Cup.

After announcing last week she would retire at the end of the 2023 NWSL season, Rapinoe explained Wednesday why it was important for her to let the world know her plans early:

"Obviously I'm 38 years old, I'm not going to be playing forever and it just always feels weird for me to have something settled and feel at peace and to not answer a question honestly. I kind of wanted to have that for myself.

"I think it allows me to focus a lot more, allows the team to focus a lot more. We don't have to get questions every time, every single game. It's just kind of out there and I can just really enjoy it and focus on trying to win the tournament."

