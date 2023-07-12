Cardinals' Budda Baker 'Won't Be Going Anywhere' amid Trade Rumors, NFL Exec Says

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Arizona Cardinals star safety Budda Baker requested to be traded this offseason, but don't expect him to be moved anytime soon.

As ESPN's Jeremy Fowler compiled a ranking of the top 10 safeties in the NFL, one NFL executive said he believes it's unlikely that the Cardinals would be willing to trade one of the faces of their defense.

"That guy won't be going anywhere," the exec said of Baker, who landed fourth on the list. "That's the last guy you trade. A true difference-maker."

Baker, who is scheduled to make a base salary of $13.1 million during the 2023 season, put in his trade request in April because he's seeking a new deal worthy of his skill set.

The 27-year-old led the Cardinals with 111 total tackles while adding seven pass deflections, two interceptions and a forced fumble last season. He played in 15 games despite suffering shoulder and ankle injuries, and he earned his fifth career Pro Bowl selection.

Baker was ranked as the fourth-best safety in the league because of his unique ability to line up all over the field and be effective in any role.

"You can do so many things with him, and oh yeah, he's going to hit with the best of him," an NFC scout told Fowler. "He's a missile."