Biggest Winners and Losers of 2023 NFL Offseason

Biggest Winners and Losers of 2023 NFL OffseasonJuly 13, 2023
A welcoming introductory press conference highlighted by a warm smile can change the entire perception of an NFL franchise.
While winning the press conference isn't the ultimate goal, significant offseason moves are meant to change the league's landscape and instill renewed optimism or reset an organization's approach since 31 squads fall short of claiming a title.
Certain moves are more drastic than others, and they're not all made to immediately compete. The designation of being an offseason "winner" or "loser" is based on what's gained or lost.
These differentiations range from personnel acquisitions and departures to coaching changes to market resets.
Splash moves can backfire, of course. Last year's Russell Wilson trade worked out in the Seattle Seahawks' favor instead of the Denver Broncos. Yet, the Broncos weren't content to stand pat and responded this offseason with another potential franchise-defining move that will be discussed shortly.
Whatever the case, each of the following changes should have a drastic impact.
Winner: Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson got almost everything he wanted this offseason.
Jackson and the Ravens finally agreed to terms on a long-term contract extension worth $260 million in total. He now claims the second largest contract in NFL history. Though Jackson failed to surpass the Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson in guaranteed money like he originally wanted, the $185 million in practical guarantees is the second-most ever as well.
With the financials out of the way, the Ravens organization simultaneously looked at where it stood and made necessary changes to maximize Jackson's unique skill set.
Baltimore posted historic rushing numbers with Jackson behind center, but the 26-year-old veteran clearly wanted to open up the offense even more. Previous offensive coordinator Greg Roman resigned after the 2023 season and head coach John Harbaugh replaced him with Todd Monken.
The quarterback told reporters that Monken is "basically just giving us the keys to the offense, really."
In order for the passing game to be truly effective, the Ravens had to invest more in their wide receivers. The organization did so.
Odell Beckham Jr. signed a one-year, $15 million free-agent deal. General manager Eric DeCosta also drafted Boston College's Zay Flowers with this year's 22nd overall pick. With a healthy Rashod Bateman also returning, and a dynamic receiving threat in tight end Mark Andrews, Jackson and Co. should form one of the NFL's most dangerous offenses.
Loser: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady isn't walking back through that door.
After last year's about-face, the greatest quarterback in NFL history finally called it quits this offseason. The Bucs are now back to facing the uncertainty of life without an established starting quarterback.
General manager Jason Licht tried to prepare for this moment when he drafted Kyle Trask with the 64th overall pick in 2021 NFL draft. The team also signed Baker Mayfield to a one-year, $4 million contract. But Trask has attempted nine total passes through his first two seasons and Mayfield is on his fourth team in just over a year.
Brady's overall play may have declined last season, but he would still have been a superior option.
While the competition remains ongoing with training camp right around the corner, Mayfield may hold a slight edge.
"In general, we're hearing the words that have been used to describe Baker Mayfield since the start of his career. The positive ones, like moxie and leadership," ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported. "And those are the things so far in Tampa it feels like could earn him the starting job. There is just definitely a little bit more of a vibe when I talk to people about these two quarterbacks, that Baker seems to be imposing himself."
Whether it's Mayfield or Trask leading the way, the current roster isn't better than last year's 8-9 squad.
Winner: New York Jets
To fully understand the futility found among the New York Jets' quarterbacks, one simple fact boils down their ineptitude perfectly: Gang Green hasn't featured an All-Pro behind center since Joe Namath in 1972.
Ken O'Brien, Chad Pennington, Boomer Esiason, Vinny Testaverde and even Brett Favre failed to reach elite standards.
The team has taken it's chances on trying to find the solution. It drafted Zach Wilson with second overall pick just two years ago.
But previous missteps led the Jets to making the offseason's biggest acquisition when they traded for four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Granted, Rodgers turns 40 later this year and didn't play to his accustomed All-Pro level last season. However, he's still a massive upgrade.
In 22 career games, Wilson completed 55.2 percent of his passes with a 15-to-18 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Rodgers doesn't need to win another MVP trophy. He just needs to play competent football and the Jets will be able to run with the AFC's better squads.
The team finished 7-10 a year ago with arguably the league's worst quarterback room. Whereas Robert Saleh's defense finished fourth overall. Now, plunk Rodgers into an offense that features the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year in Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman Jr., Randall Cobb and returning running back Breece Hall and the group should finally experience liftoff.
Loser: Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill
Ryan Tannehill's tenure as the starting quarterback of the Tennessee Titans is coming to an end. The only question is how soon it'll actually happen.
The 11-year veteran turns 35 later this month, and he's operating on the final year of his current contract.
Two major factors are working against Tannehill's tenure reaching its logical conclusion. First, the organization named Ran Carthon its new general manager this offseason. Carthon subsequently traded up in this year's second round and drafted another quarterback in Kentucky's Will Levis.
There will come a time where the Titans must decide whether they're capable of competing this year or they'll be better served by seeing what Levis can do.
Keep in mind, this year's 33rd overall draft pick already turned 24. He's not a long-term project. He'll be expected to contribute at some point this season. Furthermore, Levis' skill set fits well in the Titans' offensive scheme. He can drive the ball down the seams and over the middle of the field with ease as part of the play-action passing game.
Considering that Derrick Henry turns 30 late in the season and the team already moved on from left tackle Taylor Lewan, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, wide receiver Robert Woods, tight end Austin Hooper and inside linebacker David Long Jr., a transition to a younger quarterback with upside may be the most logical path forward for the Titans.
Winner: Defensive Tackle Market
A year ago, the wide receiver market exploded. Eleven different targets signed deals with average annual salary between $20 and $30 million. The amount of money spent on playmakers unofficially made wide receiver the fifth premium position behind quarterback, offensive tackle, edge-rusher and cornerback.
The defensive tackle market experienced something similar this offseason, though not quite to the same level.
The value of interior defenders greatly increased. Obviously, the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald falls into a different stratosphere, because he's the greatest defender of a generation, if not all time. But the big boys up front, who are consistently disruptive, are extremely difficult to obtain, hence why only one signed a top-dollar deal in free agency. The others received contract extensions.
The Philadelphia Eagles weren't able to re-sign Javon Hargrave, who quickly agreed to terms on a four-year, $84 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers at the onset of free agency.
Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans' Jeffrey Simmons, New York Giants' Dexter Lawrence and Washington Commanders' Daron Payne all signed new contracts ranging from $21.9 to $23.5 million annually.
Market demands set the baseline for the positional value and those next in line for new deals—the Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones, New York Jets' Quinnen Williams, Cincinnati Bengals' D.J. Reader and Miami Dolphins' Christian Wilkins—will benefit greatly.
Loser: Running Back Market
Conversely, the continued devaluation of the running back position becomes more evident with each passing year. This offseason, three ball-carriers received the franchise tag instead in lieu of long-term contract extensions.
The Dallas Cowboys' Tony Pollard already signed the guaranteed, one-year contract, because he's coming off a season-ending ankle surgery and he'll become a lead back for the first time this fall.
Whereas, the Las Vegas Raiders' Josh Jacobs and New York Giants' Saquon Barkley are coming off Pro Bowl seasons, with Jacobs leading the NFL in rushing yardage and Barkley returning to form as one of the league's best all-around backs.
Both are less than a week from the July 17 franchise deadline. Neither seems on the verge of signing a bigger deal.
According to Hondo Carpenter Sr. of Raiders Today, Jacobs may sit out of training camp. ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that the Giants and Barkley "remain at a stalemate."
Earlier this offseason, the Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott, who previously served as the game's highest-paid running back. The Minnesota Vikings moved on from Dalvin Cook as well. The Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon, meanwhile, may be forced to take a pay cut.
"The sad reality for a lot of running backs, most of running backs, is that your most extended deal is probably your first deal if you are a first-round selection," an anonymous general manager told Carpenter.
Winner: Denver Broncos
It's difficult to imagine a bigger difference at head coach than the Denver Broncos going from a first-year head honcho completely out of his depth to a proven Super Bowl-winning general.
But they've done exactly that, with Nathaniel Hackett not making it through his first season then being replaced by Sean Payton.
"[Payton is] intense, he's focused, he's such a great teacher of the game," quarterback Russell Wilson told reporters at minicamp. "All of us are learning every day, more information, learning how to play the game the right way. How to practice at the highest level. That's what we're focused on right now."
The Broncos are talented. They were last season, too. But the levels of communication and attention to detail simply weren't representative of a professional football team and it showed.
Despite acquiring Wilson to help compete in a division that features Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, the Broncos finished dead last and managed only five wins.
In order to acquire Payton's services from the New Orleans Saints since the coach was still under contract, the Broncos agreed to send a 2023 first-round pick, plus flip second- and third-round picks in the '24 draft.
An experienced leader should place the Broncos in the thick of things among the AFC West.
Loser: Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals are staring down what appears to be a lost season, with expectations of them turning into the league's worst squad.
Defensive lineman Zach Allen, cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. and edge-rusher Markus Golden signed elsewhere this offseason. The team cut wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Standout safety Budda Baker requested a trade. Oh, J.J. Watt retired as well.
After a 4-13 campaign, owner Michael Bidwill cleaned house and hired Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon as his new general manager and head coach, respectively.
The transition could be particularly rough on the team's franchise player, quarterback Kyler Murray.
First, Murray continues to recover from December's torn ACL and may not be ready for the start of the upcoming season—which will place Colt McCoy or fifth-round rookie Clayton Tune at the helm.
Once Murray is back in the lineup, he'll be operating a different offense, with a greater emphasis on running the ball under new play-caller Drew Petzig.
"It's a lot different," wide receiver Marquise Brown said, per ESPN's Josh Weinfuss. "A lot different."
New decision-makers, different schemes and the potential to claim one of next year's top draft picks signal further change. This season could possibly become Murray's last with the franchise, as the new brain trust builds the squad in its image.
Winner: Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett
The Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett is the prototype for an NFL defensive end.
"He might be the most imposing defensive player at any position," an NFL personnel evaluator told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "His ability to take over a game is unique."
Still, opposing offenses can game-plan around Garrett and the Browns haven't placed enough talent around the 2017 No. 1 overall pick. In fact, Garrett faced more double-teams last year than any other defensive end, according to TruMedia Sports (h/t ESPN's Mina Kimes).
Jadeveon Clowney didn't live up to expectations as Garrett's bookend. Also, general manager Andrew Berry's stubbornness to invest anything of substance into his defensive tackles made the entire defense soft.
On paper, those two spots now appear to be rectified.
Berry acquired Za'Darius Smith from the Minnesota Vikings by flipping a pair of future fifth-round picks. In Smith's last four healthy seasons, he accumulated 44.5 sacks. The team also signed Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, who posted the league's third-highest pressure rate among those with 200 or more pass-rush snaps last season, per NFL Gen Stats.
Along the interior, Dalvin Tomlinson also signed in free agency, and he's arguably the Browns' best defender at the point of attack over the last decade. The third-round draft addition of Siaki Ika adds beef as well. As long as Jordan Elliott, Maurice Hurst and/or Perrion Winfrey emerge alongside Tomlinson, Garrett should have the best defensive line around him since he entered the league.
Loser: Indianapolis Colts Secondary
A case can be made that the Indianapolis Colts' cornerbacks are the league's worst position group.
A year ago, the Colts signed Stephon Gilmore to a two-year, $20 million contract. The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year performed as well as anyone on Indianapolis' defense and single-handedly help secure a couple victories during a lost season.
But the Colts front office realized the squad required a reset and traded Gilmore to the Dallas Cowboys for a fifth-round draft pick. General manager Chris Ballard responded by drafting three cornerbacks—Julius Brents, Darius Rush and Jaylon Jones—in this year's second, fifth and seventh rounds, respectively.
"They've got the length that you look for at times," defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said, per JJ Stankevitz of the Colts official site. "That can be good and that can be bad. It all comes back to ability, but it's a good starting point with those guys. They use it as an asset for them."
Ballard and Co. couldn't expect losing a projected starter, Isaiah Rodgers Sr., to a season-long suspension after betting on NFL games. Now, the Colts are left with veteran Kenny Moore II, second-year undrafted free agent Dallis Flowers and three rookies as their top options.