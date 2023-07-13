Biggest Winners and Losers of 2023 NFL Offseason

0 of 10

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

A welcoming introductory press conference highlighted by a warm smile can change the entire perception of an NFL franchise.

While winning the press conference isn't the ultimate goal, significant offseason moves are meant to change the league's landscape and instill renewed optimism or reset an organization's approach since 31 squads fall short of claiming a title.

Certain moves are more drastic than others, and they're not all made to immediately compete. The designation of being an offseason "winner" or "loser" is based on what's gained or lost.

These differentiations range from personnel acquisitions and departures to coaching changes to market resets.

Splash moves can backfire, of course. Last year's Russell Wilson trade worked out in the Seattle Seahawks' favor instead of the Denver Broncos. Yet, the Broncos weren't content to stand pat and responded this offseason with another potential franchise-defining move that will be discussed shortly.

Whatever the case, each of the following changes should have a drastic impact.