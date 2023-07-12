Hot Takes on Hornets' Brandon Miller vs. Blazers with Scoot Henderson Out Injured

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller enjoyed his best game of the summer league season on Tuesday as he dropped 26 points on 8-of-15 shooting, six rebounds and two blocks in a 94-91 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Miller, who scored 15 first-half points, also hit all seven of his free throws. He continued his torrid pace in the second half, which featured this powerful slam:

Miller got up earlier in the game with this alley-oop dunk courtesy of a Nick Smith Jr. pass:

The No. 2 overall pick has struggled this summer, notably with turnovers, fouls and missed shots.

While he amassed five fouls on Tuesday, he made vast improvements in the turnover department, committing just one in 31 minutes against the Blazers.

Overall, this was a highly encouraging effort for Miller, who is saving his best for the latter part of summer league play. It was also a great night for a fellow first-round pick in Smith Jr., who dropped 33 points.

Miller and the Hornets will continue their summer league play with a 7:30 p.m. ET matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday.