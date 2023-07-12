X

    Hot Takes on Hornets' Brandon Miller vs. Blazers with Scoot Henderson Out Injured

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJuly 12, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 11: Brandon Miller #24 of the Charlotte Hornets dunks against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 11, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
    Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

    Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller enjoyed his best game of the summer league season on Tuesday as he dropped 26 points on 8-of-15 shooting, six rebounds and two blocks in a 94-91 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

    Miller, who scored 15 first-half points, also hit all seven of his free throws. He continued his torrid pace in the second half, which featured this powerful slam:

    NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

    BRANDON MILLER WITH AUTHORITY‼️ <a href="https://t.co/B92U8c0AZk">pic.twitter.com/B92U8c0AZk</a>

    Miller got up earlier in the game with this alley-oop dunk courtesy of a Nick Smith Jr. pass:

    NBA @NBA

    Brandon Miller GETS UP 🐰<br><br>The No. 2 pick completes the alley-oop from Nick Smith Jr.! <br><br>Trail Blazers/Hornets <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA2KSummerLeague?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA2KSummerLeague</a> action on NBA TV! <a href="https://t.co/mr9akxZ75l">pic.twitter.com/mr9akxZ75l</a>

    The No. 2 overall pick has struggled this summer, notably with turnovers, fouls and missed shots.

    While he amassed five fouls on Tuesday, he made vast improvements in the turnover department, committing just one in 31 minutes against the Blazers.

    Overall, this was a highly encouraging effort for Miller, who is saving his best for the latter part of summer league play. It was also a great night for a fellow first-round pick in Smith Jr., who dropped 33 points.

    Twitter recognized Miller's excellent efforts.

    jeff @DedicationHoops

    nick smith jr. and brandon miller in this game <a href="https://t.co/HuBAfTXdXh">pic.twitter.com/HuBAfTXdXh</a>

    𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦 🌟💫 @finesseboard

    Brandon Miller isn't a bust <a href="https://t.co/KNvVNTbRPy">pic.twitter.com/KNvVNTbRPy</a>

    Langston Wertz Jr. @langstonwertzjr

    Brandon Miller hate on Twitter is rather quiet tonight. <br><br>Wonder why? (Man has 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting through about 2 2/3rds quarters)<br><br>Told y'all be patient. Plenty of guys -- Trae Young, Steph Curry, for example -- didn't light up Summer League every night. <a href="https://t.co/RuEzjcy2EN">https://t.co/RuEzjcy2EN</a>

    Pranav Sriraman @PranavSriraman

    There was really no concern with the way Brandon Miller was playing before tonight other than the fact that he wasn't really anything going creating for himself and he's done pretty much everything he can to answer that call tonight.

    'Nata Edwards @NataTheScribe

    I really hope we stop treating every Brandon Miller half like a referendum after today

    DukePanthersHornets @FanOfHomeState

    Best Hornets summer league game.<br><br>Nick Smith Jr and Brandon Miller Balled out.<br><br>Safe to say this year draft will panned out!

    Spencer Percy @QCHspencer

    Brandon Miller looking very comfortable tonight. You can also see the chip on his shoulder all over his body language in this game. Digging it.

    73-9 and THEY LIED @CuffsTheLegend

    Brandon Miller is gonna look better and more comfortable with LaMelo + vets around him. This is some bad basketball being played lol

    Los @Ufeelme510

    Brandon Miller played like the rent was due tonight

    Beaux @3kConner

    The Brandon Miller haters real quiet 👀 he starting to get comfortable

    Kirk @jkirk41

    Wow look at that wemby and brandon miller might be able to play some basketball after all. Its almost as if we should never overanalyze summer league 🤔 <a href="https://t.co/HKulbagVey">https://t.co/HKulbagVey</a>

    Miller and the Hornets will continue their summer league play with a 7:30 p.m. ET matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday.