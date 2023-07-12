Mavericks' Kyrie Irving, ANTA Agree to 5-Year Endorsement, Shoe Contract

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly signed his next shoe deal.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Irving signed a five-year endorsement deal with ANTA. ANTA is a Chinese sportswear brand, and the eight-time All-Star will be the chief creative officer as part of the deal.

He will also have the opportunity to recruit other players as the company looks to expand manufacturing and distribution in the United States.

Irving previously had a shoe deal with Nike, which produced his own signature line.

However, Nike suspended its relationship with Irving in November and then parted ways with him in December after he promoted an antisemitic film on his social media accounts and was initially unapologetic when given multiple chances to address the situation.

Nike canceled the launch of the Kyrie 8 shoes as well, which were scheduled for a November release.

"At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism," the company said in a statement. "We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone."

The Brooklyn Nets also suspended him at the time, meaning he missed additional games for off-court reasons after he was also sidelined for stretches of the 2021-22 campaign because he remained unvaccinated against COVID-19.

Brooklyn traded him to the Mavericks last season, and he has since re-signed with Dallas this offseason on a three-year deal.