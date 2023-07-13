9 NFL Training Camp Battles That Fantasy Football Managers Should Keep an Eye On

1 of 9

The Candidates: Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., De'Von Achane

Most of the training camp battles at running back across the league probably won't have a clear winner. The days of one back receiving 350-plus touches and the others fighting for scraps are largely gone. Today's NFL is all about committee attacks.

And right now, there isn't a muddier one than the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins were 25th in the league in rushing last year and didn't have a player who had 200 carries. But Miami waited until the third round of the draft to bolster its backfield with the undersized De'Von Achane, who is more gadget player than three-down back.

While speaking to reporters at OTAs, Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill said that he expects the 5'9", 188-pounder to make an immediate impact in Miami.

"Man, he's another special player that we added this year," Hill said. "I'm very excited to see what he brings to this offense. So far, he's been looking really good with his speed and the way he's able to catch the ball out of the backfield. So far, I'm very impressed."

In early drafts (especially in dynasty formats), Achane has been the preferred target of fantasy managers. But Raheem Mostert led the Dolphins in rushing last season, averaging almost five yards per carry.

Mostert is 31, and he has struggled to stay healthy in recent years. But he doesn't have the tread on his tires of most backs his age. He also happens to be one of the fastest backs in the league.

If the Dolphins don't add a player like Dalvin Cook, there's likely going to need to be an injury or Achane will have to amaze in camp. Otherwise, we're headed for a full-blown committee in Miami, and Achane could be hard-pressed to get enough snaps to justify his ADP.

Who Managers Should Want to Win the Battle: In a perfect world, Achane would be become a three-down back in a high-octane offense and challenge to be the highest-scoring rookie running back.

Who Will Win the Battle? Barring an injury, Mostert will get the early-down work, while Achane will rotate in on passing downs. Wilson's only real shot at fantasy relevance would lie in earning the goal-line carries, but the smart money should be on Mostert being the best fantasy value of the lot.