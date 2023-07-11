Wimbledon 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Tuesday's Winners and Losers

Wimbledon 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Tuesday's Winners and LosersJuly 11, 2023
The quarterfinals began Tuesday at Wimbledon, and even though there are two more matches to go on Wednesday in each of men's and women's singles, early play in this round made for a barnburner.
In the women's singles events, both lower-ranked players pulled off surprising upsets.
Elina Svitolina stunned No. 1 Iga Swiatek to advance to the semifinals, while Marketa Vondrousova defeated No. 4 Jessica Pegula.
In the early men's match, No. 8 Jannik Sinner defeated Roman Safiullin, becoming the youngest man to reach the semifinals of Wimbledon since 2007.
And in the thrilling conclusion to the day's play on Center Court, No. 2 Novak Djokovic rallied to defeat No. 7 Andrey Rublev to advance to a record-tying 46th career Grand Slam semifinal.
Let's take a closer look at some of the dominant storylines from Tuesday's quarterfinals play at Wimbledown.
Tuesday Results
Men's Singles
No. 8 Jannik Sinner def. Roman Safiullin, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2
No. 2 Novak Djokovic def. No. 7 Andrey Rublev, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3
Women's Singles
Elina Svitolina def. No. 1 Iga Swiatek, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2
Marketa Vondrousova def. No. 4 Jessica Pegula, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4
Full results, including for doubles matches, available at Wimbledon's website.
Elina Svitolina Stuns World No. 1 Iga Swiatek
This year's Wimbledon tournament has already delivered its share of upsets, but none as shocking as this.
On Tuesday, wild card Elina Svitolina ousted No. 1 Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2 to advance to the semifinals, her second appearance in that round in four years.
Ukraine's Svitolina, who gave birth to a daughter last October, had just returned to the tour in April.
Just call her the queenslayer; the upset marked Svitolina's seventh career victory against a world No. 1 player. Only Venus Williams (15) has more among active players.
Per ESPN Stats & Info, Svitolina entered Wimbledon with 100-1 odds to win the title.
Svitolina will face Marketa Vondrousova, who had her own upset Tuesday against No. 4 Jessica Pegula, in the semifinals on Thursday.
Vondrousova reached the French Open final in 2019. The United States' Pegula, who was playing in her first Wimbledown quarterfinals, had been looking to advance past a Grand Slam event quarterfinals for the first time in her career.
Novak Djokovic Reaches Record-Tying 46th Grand Slam Semifinal
After dropping the first set, Novak Djokovic's determination was clear for all to see as he battled back to take the final three sets of his quarterfinal match against Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.
With the win, Djokovic clinched his 46th career Grand Slam semifinal, tying Roger Federer's all-time men's record.
When it comes to records for most Grand Slam titles and most Grand Slam finals, Djokovic has already entered his name atop the record books, with 23 and 34, respectively.
It would be foolish to bet against Djokovic as he takes on Jannik Sinner, who defeated Roman Safiullin on Tuesday, in their semifinal matchup on Friday: the Serbian star has notched 33 consecutive wins at Wimbledon as well as 33 consecutive wins on grass.
We already noted that Sinner is the youngest man to reach the semifinals of Wimbledon since 2007; Djokovic is now the third-oldest player to reach a semifinal in this tournament.