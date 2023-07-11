    Wimbledon 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Tuesday's Winners and Losers

    Michelle Bruton@@michelle_nflFeatured Columnist IVJuly 11, 2023

    Wimbledon 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Tuesday's Winners and Losers

    0 of 3

      LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Elina Svitolina of Ukraine celebrates defeating defeating Iga Swiatek of Poland in the quarter-final during Day Nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2023 in London, England (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)
      Robert Prange/Getty Images

      The quarterfinals began Tuesday at Wimbledon, and even though there are two more matches to go on Wednesday in each of men's and women's singles, early play in this round made for a barnburner.

      In the women's singles events, both lower-ranked players pulled off surprising upsets.

      Elina Svitolina stunned No. 1 Iga Swiatek to advance to the semifinals, while Marketa Vondrousova defeated No. 4 Jessica Pegula.

      In the early men's match, No. 8 Jannik Sinner defeated Roman Safiullin, becoming the youngest man to reach the semifinals of Wimbledon since 2007.

      And in the thrilling conclusion to the day's play on Center Court, No. 2 Novak Djokovic rallied to defeat No. 7 Andrey Rublev to advance to a record-tying 46th career Grand Slam semifinal.

      Let's take a closer look at some of the dominant storylines from Tuesday's quarterfinals play at Wimbledown.

    Tuesday Results

    1 of 3

      LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates against Andrey Rublev in the Men's Singles Quarter Final match during day nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
      Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

      Men's Singles

      No. 8 Jannik Sinner def. Roman Safiullin, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

      No. 2 Novak Djokovic def. No. 7 Andrey Rublev, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3

      Women's Singles

      Elina Svitolina def. No. 1 Iga Swiatek, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2

      Marketa Vondrousova def. No. 4 Jessica Pegula, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4

      Full results, including for doubles matches, available at Wimbledon's website.

    Elina Svitolina Stuns World No. 1 Iga Swiatek

    2 of 3

      LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Elina Svitolina celebrates during her victory over Iga Swiatek during day nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)
      Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

      This year's Wimbledon tournament has already delivered its share of upsets, but none as shocking as this.

      On Tuesday, wild card Elina Svitolina ousted No. 1 Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2 to advance to the semifinals, her second appearance in that round in four years.

      Ukraine's Svitolina, who gave birth to a daughter last October, had just returned to the tour in April.

      Just call her the queenslayer; the upset marked Svitolina's seventh career victory against a world No. 1 player. Only Venus Williams (15) has more among active players.

      Per ESPN Stats & Info, Svitolina entered Wimbledon with 100-1 odds to win the title.

      Svitolina will face Marketa Vondrousova, who had her own upset Tuesday against No. 4 Jessica Pegula, in the semifinals on Thursday.

      Vondrousova reached the French Open final in 2019. The United States' Pegula, who was playing in her first Wimbledown quarterfinals, had been looking to advance past a Grand Slam event quarterfinals for the first time in her career.

    Wimbledon 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Tuesday's Winners and Losers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Novak Djokovic Reaches Record-Tying 46th Grand Slam Semifinal

    3 of 3

      Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the third set against Russia's Andrey Rublev during their men's singles quarter-finals tennis match on the ninth day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 11, 2023. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)
      SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images

      After dropping the first set, Novak Djokovic's determination was clear for all to see as he battled back to take the final three sets of his quarterfinal match against Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.

      With the win, Djokovic clinched his 46th career Grand Slam semifinal, tying Roger Federer's all-time men's record.

      When it comes to records for most Grand Slam titles and most Grand Slam finals, Djokovic has already entered his name atop the record books, with 23 and 34, respectively.

      It would be foolish to bet against Djokovic as he takes on Jannik Sinner, who defeated Roman Safiullin on Tuesday, in their semifinal matchup on Friday: the Serbian star has notched 33 consecutive wins at Wimbledon as well as 33 consecutive wins on grass.

      We already noted that Sinner is the youngest man to reach the semifinals of Wimbledon since 2007; Djokovic is now the third-oldest player to reach a semifinal in this tournament.

    X