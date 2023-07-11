Wimbledon 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Tuesday's Winners and Losers

0 of 3

Robert Prange/Getty Images

The quarterfinals began Tuesday at Wimbledon, and even though there are two more matches to go on Wednesday in each of men's and women's singles, early play in this round made for a barnburner.

In the women's singles events, both lower-ranked players pulled off surprising upsets.

Elina Svitolina stunned No. 1 Iga Swiatek to advance to the semifinals, while Marketa Vondrousova defeated No. 4 Jessica Pegula.

In the early men's match, No. 8 Jannik Sinner defeated Roman Safiullin, becoming the youngest man to reach the semifinals of Wimbledon since 2007.

And in the thrilling conclusion to the day's play on Center Court, No. 2 Novak Djokovic rallied to defeat No. 7 Andrey Rublev to advance to a record-tying 46th career Grand Slam semifinal.

Let's take a closer look at some of the dominant storylines from Tuesday's quarterfinals play at Wimbledown.