Every MLB Team's Biggest Reason for Optimism in 2nd Half of 2023 Season

1 of 6

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

1. Tampa Bay Rays (60-36): Shane McClanahan to the Rescue!

The Rays have lost eight out of 11 since they put McClanahan on the injured list with back tightness on June 30, resulting in their lead in the AL East getting trimmed from 6.5 games to just one game. Mercifully, he's due back Monday. If he can live up to the league-best 2.53 ERA he had before his IL stint, he'll once again be an important stabilizing force.

2. Baltimore Orioles (57-35): Their Offense Should Have Even More in the Tank

The league average OPS this year is .730, and we bring that up because the Orioles offense has yet to go below that mark at any point this season. And there may yet be more where that came from. Ryan Mountcastle was only recently activated off the IL, and the O's haven't seen the best of the recently promoted Colton Cowser yet.

3. Toronto Blue Jays (53-41): Alek Manoah Might Be Back

"Disaster" doesn't even come close to describing what Manoah, a receiver of Cy Young Award and MVP votes in 2022, experienced in the first three months of this season. It was huge, then, when he returned from a stint in the low minors to fire six one-run innings on July 7. More of that would be huge for a Blue Jays team that hasn't yet peaked.

4. Boston Red Sox (50-44): They'll Have an Actual Shortstop Soon

The Red Sox are five games over .500 even though they've gotten minus-0.3 rWAR out of six different players at shortstop. But with two-time All-Star Trevor Story on the comeback trail, things at short could soon change for the better...provided, of course, the elbow surgery he had in January fixed the problem he'd been having with his throwing.

5. New York Yankees (50-44): If Sean Casey Doesn't Fix the Offense, Aaron Judge Can

When the Yankees fired hitting coach Dillon Lawson before the All-Star break, they might as well have sent an actual goat into the actual wilderness. But if his successor, Sean Casey, can't fix an offense that's hitting just .231, maybe Judge can do it when he comes off the IL. to this end, the hope is the reigning AL MVP will be back in August.