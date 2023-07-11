Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Addresses MLB Trade Rumors: 'It's a Business, Right?'

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado has a very pragmatic outlook when thinking about the possibility he could be traded by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Arenado said he understands the reality of playing for a last-place team that might look to make changes before the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

"It is a business, right?" he said. "I've been traded once. I think that shocked a lot of people at that time. I guess it doesn't surprise me anywhere what happens in this game. It would still be surprising seeing some things happen. But I understand there are certain things that probably should."

While the Cardinals are almost certain to be sellers at the deadline, Arenado's name hasn't really popped up as a candidate to be moved at this point.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post noted Jordan Montgomery, Jack Flaherty, Jordan Hicks and "perhaps" Tyler O'Neill are more likely to be traded than Arenado.

The likely reason for that is contract status. Arenado, who opted in to the final five years and $144 million on his deal in October, won't be a free agent until after the 2027 season. Montgomery, Flaherty and Hicks are set to become free agents after this season.

O'Neill has one more year of team control before hitting free agency after the 2024 campaign.

If the Cardinals don't think they need to undertake a long-term rebuild, keeping Arenado makes sense.

Goldschmidt, who is 35 and signed through 2024, would seem like a potential trade candidate. But The Athletic's Katie Woo noted it's "not happening" and the "most likely scenario" for the reigning NL MVP will be a two-year extension from the Cardinals at the end of this season.

It's certainly plausible that a team with interest in Arenado could come along with an offer that's too good for the Cardinals to turn down. The eight-time All-Star is not playing at the same level he did in 2022 when he finished third in NL MVP voting, but he's still among the best third baseman in MLB.

Through 86 games this season, Arenado is hitting .283/.332/.518 with 19 homers and 62 RBI. He ranks second among NL third baseman with 2.0 FanGraphs' wins above replacement.

The Cardinals have been one of the biggest disappointments in MLB. They entered the All-Star break last in the NL Central with a 38-52 record and are in danger of having their first losing season since 2007 (78-84).