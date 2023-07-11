Warriors Rumors: Chris Paul 'Extremely Eager' to Embrace Team's Style of Play

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

As he prepares for his first season with the Golden State Warriors, Chris Paul will attempt to adapt his game to their style of play.

Per ESPN's Kendra Andrews, Paul has been "extremely eager" in his first few meetings with the Warriors.

Andrews noted he has told the team he's "ready to embrace their ball movement, organized chaos style of play, and do whatever it takes to win."

One person told Andrews they are "still curious" about the 12-time All-Star's fit in Golden State, "especially playing alongside Draymond Green."

There have been some questions about how Paul, who is very exacting and controlled, will mesh with the Warriors team that likes to run and exploit mismatches using Green's passing and the shooting touch of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Paul downplayed any potential fit issues while speaking to reporters on Sunday:

"Not to, like, sound crazy or whatnot, but at the end of the day, it's basketball, you know, it's not brain surgery," Paul said. "I've never played with all these different types of players. You know what I mean? So that's the situation. That's what happens. I don't think there's any team in the league that's the same. When I got to Phoenix, I'd never played with a player like Devin Booker, right? JJ Reddick was a lot different in the way he shot coming off of screens.

"Steph has the ability to create his own shot. Klay dropped I forgot how many points with two dribbles, you know what I'm saying? Exactly. Draymond has a way that he can create shots for other players. So, yeah, like I said, luckily, it's basketball, and I know a little bit about the game."

Paul and the Warriors had a longstanding feud that dates back to 2014 when Curry ascended to superstar status.

Green has downplayed any potential issues the Warriors might have welcoming Paul into the fold.

Even at this late stage of his career, Paul is a player who can have a profound impact on Golden State. The team has struggled for years to find a point guard capable of keeping the offense going when Curry is on the bench.

Paul's 8.9 assists per game with the Phoenix Suns last season would have been the highest for a Warriors player since the 2020-21 campaign (Green: 8.9). He also averaged 13.9 points per contest and shot 37.5 percent from three-point range.

While it doesn't sound like it's been decided if he will be coming off the bench in Golden State, Paul will almost certainly play a lot with the second unit when Curry isn't in games to give head coach Steve Kerr a proven floor general to run things.