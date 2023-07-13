7 WWE and AEW Feuds That Need to Happen ASAP

7 WWE and AEW Feuds That Need to Happen ASAPJuly 13, 2023
Professional wrestling is a hot commodity in the entertainment business, but no show is ever perfect.
The Bloodline is the hottest angle in wrestling, but WWE does not have a clear story that can replace it as it winds down. There is plenty of talent, but many need direction.
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are awaiting a top tag team. Rhea Ripley is an unstoppable champion but needs a challenger that can push her, such as Becky Lynch.
All Elite Wrestling is on the road to Wembley Stadium with nearly 70,000 tickets already sold. This will be the biggest show AEW has ever produced, but the company still needs more huge stories to tell on this night.
The face of AEW, MJF, has told some good stories with Adam Cole and The Four Pillars recently, but someone needs to step up to him for the biggest match. FTR want to tell the biggest stories in tag team wrestling but await true challengers.
There are many feuds that need to happen in these coming months to keep WWE and AEW moving forward through a big summer and beyond.
WWE: Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch
Rhea Ripley may be the most talented woman in wrestling today, but is too big of a star for her own division. Given her role in Judgment Day, Ripley is on television weekly but has set to establish a solid singles feud for her Women's World Championship.
In order to bring her back into the fold, she needs a rival that will pull her in and demand her complete focus. That can only be Becky Lynch.
While Lynch and Ripley have crossed paths, it was at a different time in both their careers. The Eradicator vs. The Man have not truly feuded.
Both women can perform at a high level as they have even recently, but what will matter more is the storytelling. Every member of the WWE Universe will be enraptured in The Man's quest to take down the dominant force of the women's division.
Coming off a feud with Trish Stratus, Lynch should be a bigger star than she has ever been. Ripley will be an untouchable force that few have dared to challenge. This is the rivalry that can revitalize the Monday Night Raw women's division.
AEW: MJF vs. Eddie Kingston
MJF is the star of AEW. He even stands above Kenny Omega, CM Punk and Bryan Danielson as the face of the brand. Any feud involving The Salt of the Earth is important to AEW.
While MJF is currently doing good revitalizing Adam Cole's image in AEW, there is one man that needs to fight the AEW world champion as soon as possible: Eddie Kingston.
The Mad King is currently on tour in Japan, working the G1 Climax tournament. He also won the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship, achieving a dream of capturing gold in Japan.
However, that does not mean his journey is over. He has still never won a championship in AEW, the company that gave him his big break.
Kingston is the one man that can match MJF on the mic, and their stories are complete opposites. The AEW champion is the entitled hero of his own story, who was giving the world at an early age. Kingston is a journeyman that nearly died to get where he is.
This is the story AEW needs to tell and would be a phenomenal angle for All In 2023. While he has already feuded with CM Punk and the time is not right for MJF vs. Omega, Kingston will be available right in time for the biggest story of his career.
WWE: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. DIY
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are two talented wrestlers doing as much as they can to keep the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. However, they need rivals.
In particular, a true tag team can push the champions to the next level. They have already fought The Street Profits, Imperium and Pretty Deadly, but one team stands out that can tell a great story with the champions: DIY.
Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa were one of the all-time great tag teams in the black-and-gold era of NXT. Their matches with The Revival, Undisputed Era and Authors of Pain made the brand better.
Neither have found success on their own recently in WWE. Bringing them back together could revitalize their careers and set up the perfect rivals for the tag team champions.
Zayn and KO have a similar relationship to Ciampa and Gargano. They are friends that fight as much as they work together, but they always come back to each other's side.
The parallel of these two teams will make the feud better. This can be the story to elevate the entire tag team division while The Usos continue to change the game as singles stars.
AEW: Athena vs. Hikaru Shida
While Athena is technically the current Ring of Honor women's champion, she is an active member of the AEW roster and on a winning streak that makes her more dominant than the two women currently holding AEW gold.
The Fallen Goddess is on the run of her career, and it is time to see it develop on AEW television. AEW also needs more Hikaru Shida weekly.
Athena vs. Shida is a recipe for success. Two women that move fast and hit hard, they could have the women's match of the year for AEW.
Both women have something left to prove in 2023. While other woman are featured on television more often, both have done more with less time.
The story is easy to tell as Shida looks to give Athena a brutal taste of her own medicine, hurting her like she has so many women in ROH recently.
Plenty of good wrestlers could compete with Toni Storm and Kris Statlander on the road to All In 2023, but none of the possible matches stand out like this one.
WWE: Asuka vs. Iyo Sky
Asuka is a five-time women's champion and three-time women's tag team champion. She has won the women's Royal Rumble and captured Money in the Bank. She has done it all.
However, she has not quite had that one definitive feud that fans will never forget. Iyo Sky can be that rival for The Empress of Tomorrow.
The two have chemistry that stretches all the way back to before either woman signed with WWE. The Empress of Tomorrow was once a part of the stable Triple Tails with The Genius of the Sky and her sister Mio Shirai in Japan.
The time is almost perfect. Sky is Mrs. Money in the Bank. She can cash it at any time to take the WWE Women's Championship.
Even if the cash-in match is short, that should only be the beginning of the story. Sky has a chance to be the heir apparent to Asuka, taking over her spot as the top Japanese woman in WWE, showing off what truly makes her special.
AEW: FTR vs. Best Friends
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler may be the best tag team in the world. Every time they perform, they elevate their competition. This is why they hold the AEW tag team champions.
On the road to All In 2023, FTR needs to face a tag team that can compete at their level. While there are some great names possible including the Lucha Brothers and Young Bucks, the best options is the consistently reliable Best Friends.
The truth is that the AEW tag team division is struggling. Many of the established names have broken up or lost prestige. Through it all, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor have remained a rare constant in AEW.
Best Friends need a big match though that can push them back into the spotlight. At every turn, they have fallen just short of greatness. A match with FTR could help them finally recapture the magic from early AEW.
This is a team that competed at the original All In in 2018 as well as delivering one of the early great AEW matches with Proud-N-Powerful in a Parking Lot Brawl.
Neither Trent or Chuck has lost a step yet, but time is running out to commit to Best Friends as a top AEW tag team. They can tell a great story with FTR as the veterans looking for that big break.
WWE: Austin Theory vs. LA Knight
LA Knight may be the most popular babyface in all of wrestling. The Million Dollar Mega Star has an air to his performance that is decidedly old school, clearly taking after his idols The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.
He is the kind of Superstar that can make the crowd chant anything. His signature phrase is simply "yeah", yet the whole crowd will respond to it.
While both world championships are out of his reach at the moment, especially after losing the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, the United States Championship is an easy next step for Knight.
Austin Theory is one of WWE's top prospects. When he first won the US Championship, it looked like a smart way to build heat for him. However, over 225 days as champion, he has struggled to stay relevant.
Knight can help get Theory back on track, even if it leads to him losing his title. Knight's first feud as a babyface will make him as well as his rival. Theory vs. Knight is the perfect story for both men that can make SmackDown better.