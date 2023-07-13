7 WWE and AEW Feuds That Need to Happen ASAP

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com.

Professional wrestling is a hot commodity in the entertainment business, but no show is ever perfect.



The Bloodline is the hottest angle in wrestling, but WWE does not have a clear story that can replace it as it winds down. There is plenty of talent, but many need direction.



Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are awaiting a top tag team. Rhea Ripley is an unstoppable champion but needs a challenger that can push her, such as Becky Lynch.



All Elite Wrestling is on the road to Wembley Stadium with nearly 70,000 tickets already sold. This will be the biggest show AEW has ever produced, but the company still needs more huge stories to tell on this night.



The face of AEW, MJF, has told some good stories with Adam Cole and The Four Pillars recently, but someone needs to step up to him for the biggest match. FTR want to tell the biggest stories in tag team wrestling but await true challengers.



There are many feuds that need to happen in these coming months to keep WWE and AEW moving forward through a big summer and beyond.

