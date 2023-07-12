Ranking the 10 NHL Teams Under the Most Pressure Next Season

0 of 10

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In a league strapped by a relatively flat cap and tons of parity, almost every NHL team is facing some sort of pressure heading into the 2023-24 season.

The Chicago Blackhawks need to teeter the line between rebuilding and giving Connor Bedard the best possible new home they can. All eyes are on young GM Kyle Davidson to see how he makes the most of having a projected generational talent in Connor Bedard.

The Red Wings are in year five of the Yzerplan and just made a potentially franchise-altering move in trading for Alex DeBrincat. Will he be good enough to help transition them from rebuild to in the playoff conversation?

Then you've got the Arizona Coyotes, who are just trying to keep existing.

There are tons to worry about all around and if you're anything like me, the worrying has already started months in advance. When it comes to pressure to win, though, 10 teams stand out.