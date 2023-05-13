6 Potential Free-Agent Landing Spots for Maple Leafs Forward Auston Matthews in 2024

0 of 6

Michael Chisholm/NHLI via Getty Images

Disappointment has gone hand in hand with the Toronto Maple Leafs for the past 56 years, and now that they've been bounced by the Florida Panthers in five games, sadness reigns yet again.

The difference between this year's failure and previous ones is that major consequences are likely on the way for falling short of winning the Stanley Cup yet again. The futures of GM Kyle Dubas and coach Sheldon Keefe are up in the air, and the disappearance of offense from the Leafs' biggest stars could mean someone is on the way out via trade.

There's something else much more ominous in the waiting, however. At the end of next season, Auston Matthews can become an unrestricted free agent.

Matthews has helped Toronto make the playoffs each season since he's entered the league. In six of those seven seasons, they never got out of the first round. This season...well, it goes to show that even after getting the weight of not getting out of the first round off their back that not everything is golden afterwards.

The drama and disappointment and scrutiny that comes with playing in Toronto might be enough for anyone to say they'd rather play elsewhere, and that's why we're scouting out six possible future locations for Matthews if/when he hits free agency July 1, 2024.