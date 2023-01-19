X

    Flyers' John Tortorella: Ivan Provorov Did 'Nothing Wrong' with Pride Night Boycott

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 19, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 20: Head Coach of the Philadelphia Flyers John Tortorella speaks during a press conference after his team defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 at the Wells Fargo Center on December 20, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images)
    Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

    Philadelphia Flyers' head coach John Tortorella stood up for Ivan Provorov after the defenseman made the decision to boycott the organization's Pride night for religious reasons.

    "Provy did nothing wrong," Tortorella told reporters Thursday. "Just because you don't agree with his decision doesn't mean he did anything wrong."

