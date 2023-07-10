NFL Draft Insider: Texas' Quinn Ewers Has Potential 'to Become a Top-10 Pick' in 2024

Tim Warner/Getty Images

If Quinn Ewers wants to be a first-round selection in next year's NFL Draft, this is the season in which the former 5-star prospect has to cash in on all the hype.

Ewers, 20, is entering his second season at the University of Texas after an impressive, but inconsistent, first campaign as the lead signal-caller. There will be plenty of eyes from around the pros focused on him and a talented Longhorns' roster.

And if he's able to take a leap in his play, there is a belief that Ewers has the potential to turn himself into a top-10 pick in 2024, according to The Athletic's draft analyst Dane Brugler.

Brugler reported that he doesn't think that Ewers is a lock to be taken in the first-round just yet, but seems to like the trajectory he's on with a breakout season on the horizon.

Ewers was the No. 1 player and quarterback in the class of 2022, per 247 Sports Composite. He reclassified to 2021 so he could enroll at Ohio State earlier, but after sitting on the bench for a season, he transferred back to his home state to play for Texas, quickly taking over the starting job ahead of 2022.

In his first season with the Longhorns he threw for 2,177 yards to go along with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 58.1 percent of his passes. He proved to be immensely talented but was a bit raw.

And now, he's looking to take a big step forward as a redshirt sophomore, having seemingly beat out 5-star freshman Arch Manning for the top gig in Austin.

And with what is sure to be a loaded quarterback draft class next year with Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, there will certainly be a lot riding on this season for Ewers.