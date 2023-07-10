Shams on Zion Williamson: 'Wouldn't Count on' Pelicans Star Being Traded amid Rumors

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Despite recent rumors that the New Orleans Pelicans would be open to trading star forward Zion Williamson, don't expect it to happen anytime soon.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium was asked about the possibility of Williamson being moved before the start of the 2023-24 season and he replied, "I wouldn't count on Zion getting traded."

