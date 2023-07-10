WWE Rumors on Roman Reigns and Bloodline, Edge vs. Grayson Waller, Crown Jewel 2023

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Bloodline SmackDown Segment Ran Long

It turns out Tribal Court may have gone on a little longer than expected.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said the opening segment of last Friday's SmackDown ran long, leading to several segments being cut short the remainder of the show.

"A lot of the show was sped up because the first segment went way, way over. So, they were trying to cut time because they didn't want the last segment to run against the clock," Meltzer said (6:45 mark). "Everybody was getting cut during that show."

During the opening segment, the Usos placed Roman Reigns on "trial" for his transgressions against the family, which set up a seemingly contrite Reigns to hand over the Tribal Chief moniker to Jey Uso. It all turned out to be a swerve, with Reigns low-blowing his cousin before he and Solo Sikoa viciously took out Jimmy Uso as Jey watched on.

Jey Uso would return to the arena for the night's final segment, attacking Reigns and Sikoa with a chair and challenging the WWE undisputed heavyweight champion to a match at SummerSlam.

The two segments took up an overwhelming chunk of time Friday night but for good reason. This is the best long-term story WWE has told since at least the YES! Movement and likely going back even longer. It deserves all the room to breathe it can, even if that comes at the detriment of other segments.

Grayson Waller Praised After Match With Edge

It turns out Edge wasn't the only person impressed with Grayson Waller's main-roster debut.

The well-received match, after which Edge told Waller he "swam" after imploring him to sink or swim, was reportedly designed to continue setting up Waller as a star moving forward.

"They still have the idea that if you get beat by a star, you're seen as a bigger star because you're in the ring with them," Meltzer said. "And depending on how the match works, sometimes that's the case... I was surprised [Waller] wrestled because I didn't think he'd be back this soon."

Waller had been out of action for months recovering from an injury but had been hosting the "Grayson Waller Effect" in an attempt to introduce him to the wider audience. He was put on a platform with John Cena at Money in the Bank and then had his first match against Edge less than a week later, which is about the highest-possible compliment you can get on the current main roster.

Edge became the seventh different wrestler to compete in four different decades at Madison Square Garden in the match. He made his debut in the building in 1997.

Crown Jewel to be Held in November

Saudi Arabia's next PLE is reportedly set for November.

Wrestlenomics reported WWE will send the roster to Saudi Arabia for its second show of 2023 later this year, with it likely carrying the Crown Jewel moniker. Crown Jewel has been the fall PLE held in Saudi since 2018, with the lone exception coming in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WWE's last Saudi show took place in May, with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Reigns and Sikoa main-eventing. The show was also noteworthy because it saw Jimmy Uso turn on Reigns and begin the fracturing of the Bloodline faction.

Saudi shows have become more interwoven with the main storyline recently but remain a star-studded attraction first. Brock Lesnar, Logan Paul and likely every other part-time legend WWE can wrangle should be set for the card.

