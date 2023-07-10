Ronald Acuña Jr., Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge Headline 2023 Top-Selling MLB Jerseys

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. had the highest-selling jersey on MLB's official online store through the first half of the 2023 season.

No other Braves player has topped the list since MLB first began detailing jersey sales in 2010.

The Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., New York Yankees' Aaron Judge and Houston Astros' Jose Altuve rounded out the top five.

Acuña is leading all position players in WAR (4.8) at FanGraphs. He has 21 home runs, 55 RBI and a National League-high 41 steals to go along with a .331/.408/.582 slash line.

Atlanta owns the best record (60-29) in baseball, so it will come as little surprise the team has the highest number of representatives among the 20 highest-selling jerseys. Matt Olson cracked the top 10 (No. 8), with Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies right on the edge at 11th and 12th, respectively.

The reigning World Series champion Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers each have three players.

Looking ahead, the list reflects one of the many reasons why Ohtani might sign what would be a record-setting contract when he becomes a free agent after this season.

The 29-year-old's two-way ability remains unparalleled. He's the MLB leader in homers (32), slugging (.663) and OPS (1.050) while posting a 3.32 ERA with 132 strikeouts over 17 starts.

Ohtani's commercial value off the field factors into the equation as well. He moves the needle like few others in baseball, and whatever team he plays for in 2024 and beyond will inevitably see a tangible boost to its bottom line.