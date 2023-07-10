Yankees' Aaron Judge Won't Make Trip to 2023 MLB All-Star Game Amid Toe Injury Rehab

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Despite being voted a starter in this year's All-Star Game in Seattle, New York Yankees' superstar Aaron Judge won't be traveling to the Emerald City as he is focused on rehabbing from his toe injury.

Judge was previously replaced on the American League roster by Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco. And while Judge was no longer on the roster, he had said on Saturday that he was still debating as to whether or not he would make the trip to attend the festivities.

That decision was made on Sunday.

The reigning AL MVP took to Twitter to announce his absence at the Midsummer Classic and took a moment to thank all the fans that voted him in as an All-Star for the fifth time in his career.

Judge, 31, has now missed more than a month since suffering the injury against the Los Angeles Dodgers back on June 3 while making an incredible play in the outfield that sent him through the fence.

Judge's injury has been so serious that some believed that he may require in-season surgery, an idea which he shut down.

Before going down, he was in the midst of another terrific campaign, batting .291/.404/.674 with 19 homers, 42 RBI and a 1.078 OPS in 49 games, following up what was a historic MVP season in 2022.

Last year he hit an American League record 62 homers and led the majors in nearly every major offensive category.

While a timetable has not been announced for his return, hopefully Judge is able to come back soon for a Yankees squad that has been struggling. They currently sit fourth in the AL East at 49-42.