Wolves' Anthony Edwards 'Has to Learn How to Close Games Better,' HC Chris Finch Says

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch knows exactly what he needs out of his rising star.

In an exclusive interview with Chris Hine of the Star Tribune, Finch spoke about the steps he needs his team needs to take to reach the next level. One of those players include Anthony Edwards, who just agreed to a five-year, $260 million contract extension with the team.

Finch said Edwards needs to focus on his play late in games.

"I think he also has to learn how to close games better," Finch said. "He's always going to be able to get to his step-back three, but is that the best shot for the best situation? Probably not."

Finch elaborated by saying that he needs to make teams foul him so he can use his talent on free-throws.

"He's got to learn to draw fouls, sell foul contact, and that's going to help him in those high leverage situations to be able to get to the free-throw line," Finch said.

Edwards, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 79 games for the Timberwolves in 2022-23. He has improved all three statistics in each of his three seasons. He helped the team go 42-40 and nab the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Minnesota lost in five games to the eventual champion Denver Nuggets in the first round, but Edwards elevated his game during the postseason. He averaged 31.6 points, 5.2 assists and five rebounds in the five games.