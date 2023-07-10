Dolphins Must Explore Other RB Options Beyond Dalvin Cook amid Latest NFL Rumors

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are gearing up for a return trip to the postseason, ideally, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the lineup this time around.



Miami was one of the league's hottest teams in 2022, surging offensively under new head coach Mike McDaniel and with prized trade acquisition Tyree Hill sparking the passing game. Tagovailoa thrived, posting a league-high 105.5 passer rating, though a series of concussions forced him to miss four games and ultimately prevented him from starting in the playoffs.



The Dolphins have done a fine job of reloading their roster this offseason, adding the likes of wideout Chosen Anderson, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and rookie running back Devon Achane. However, they may not be done.



Even after adding Achane and bringing back Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin, the Dolphins are interested in adding another running back. Specifically, they've been eyeing former Minnesota Vikings back and four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook.



The Dolphins have made Cook an offer, according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington. The problem is that, per Darlington, Cook isn't happy with Miami's offer and plans to wait until closer to training camp to find a new home.



Darlington said the following on NFL Live.



"We have nothing urgent right now in terms of Cook's decision because ultimately he still wants to get a little bit closer to training camp to really nail this down. ...I can see him trying to drum up a little leverage. He's still interested in joining the Dolphins, but at this point, again, not willing to commit to the deal that they have on the table."

The leverage aspect is interesting. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler (h/t Karen Guregian of MassLive) the New England Patriots are "intrigued" by the idea of pairing Cook with Rhamondre Stevenson, while the New York Jets are also interested.



Naturally, the Dolphins would prefer if Cook—who amassed 1,468 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns last season—didn't land with an AFC East rival. However, that's not enough reason for Miami to up its standing offer, whatever that may be.



The Dolphins have $13.1 million in cap space, which is more than enough to sign Cook to a reasonable deal. If, however, he's holding out for something in the $10 million-per-year range—which is just below what backs like Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley are slated to make under the franchise tag—the Dolphins should be out.



Really, with Cook unwilling to accept Miami's current offer, the Dolphins should already be moving on to other options. Financially, it would behoove them to save as much cap room as possible ahead of camp, since one key injury could leave them scrambling to add a pricey veteran through the free-agent or trade markets.



Backloading Cook's contract could be an option, but that's potentially problematic with Tagovailoa already extension-eligible and Jaylen Waddle eligible for a new deal next year. Pushing substantial cap dollars into future years to get Cook on the roster now wouldn't be financially responsible.



Cook, it would seem, wants to be paid like the every-down back he was in Minnesota. The problem is that Miami probably doesn't have that role available. Dating back to the start of last season, McDaniel's offense has flowed through Tagovailoa, Hill, Waddle and the passing game.



Miami ranked just 31st in rushing attempts in 2022.



The Dolphins also have a solid rotational duo in Mostert and Wilson, each of whom averaged more than 4.6 yards per carry with Miami last season. Cook only averaged 4.4 yards per carry last season, though he did haul in 39 receptions—only 19 fewer than all of Miami's running backs combined.



But if the Dolphins want a receiving back and rotational runner, there are other options on the market, including Kareem Hunt, J.D. McKissic and Rex Burkhead—all likely to be significantly cheaper options than Cook.



Achane should also help fill the receiving-back role.



"Achane is the ultimate change-of-pace and third-down back," Derrik Klassen of the Bleacher Report Scouting Department wrote. "It's hard to imagine he can be a true lead back in the traditional sense because of his size and strength issues, but he has elite athletic ability, a smart running style and a complete profile as a third-down back."

The group Miami has should be serviceable, even if the 2022 numbers—ranked 25th in rushing yards, 19th in yards per carry—don't showcase that fact. The Dolphins ranked sixth in total offense and 11th in scoring, and Achane should add a little more juice to the ground game.



Achane ran a blazing 4.32-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine.



In short, adding Cook would be a luxury, and it's not a luxury Miami should be willing to overpay to have. It's time for the Dolphins to look past Cook, examine other options and continue focusing on developing the backs they have.



If Cook changes his stance and decides to take Miami's offer in the interim, great, but the Dolphins offense can be plenty potent without him.

